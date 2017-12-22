Northrop Grumman to service Army ISR aircraft



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017



Northrop Grumman has been given a life cycle services contract for the U.S. Army's Special Electronic Mission Aircraft fleet.

The contract, which covers 75 fixed-wing airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance planes -- including RC-12X Guardrail, the Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance Surveillance System and Airborne Reconnaissance Low variants -- is worth $750 million.

The period of performance is one year, with eight one-year options, the company said.

"We understand SEMA aircraft and the important and unique role it plays in the collection of actionable intelligence around the world," John Parker, vice president of global logistics and modernization at Northrop Grumman Technology Services, said in a press release.

"Our life cycle services and cutting edge collection of capabilities not only ensure the aircraft is mission capable today, but also well into the future through an offering of innovative improvement and modernization solutions."

Northrop Grumman's work will include program management, systems engineering and modification, supply chain management, and aircraft modifications and elective upgrades.

King Aerospace, Inc. and M1 Support Service will also participate in work under the contract, Northrop said.

