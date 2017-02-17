Northrop Grumman demos 4th- and 5th-gen jet communications

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
London (UPI) Feb 17, 2017
Northrop Grumman and the British Royal Air Force recently completed a communications interoperability demonstration using F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon jets.
During the two-week trial, called Babel Fish III, a Lockheed Martin F-35B communicated with a Typhoon fighter by translating its Multifunction Advanced Data Link messages into a Link 16 format. It was the first time a non-U.S. 5th- and 4th-generation aircraft shared MADL-delivered data.
Company officials say communications interoperability is essential for 5th-generation combat effectiveness.
"Being able to network sensor data between fifth-generation and fourth-generation fast-jets and other battlespace assets in a stealthy manner is critically important to enabling the full capability offered by fifth-generation aircraft," Northrop Grumman Europe chief Andrew Tyler said in a press release.
According to Northrop Grumman, the successful test was made possible by the inclusion of its Freedom 550 technology into the F-35's Airborne Gateway. The device is designed to translate information from various sources to enhance situational awareness and interoperability.
"This marks another great step forward in interoperability between our fourth- and fifth- generation aircraft, putting the RAF at the forefront of this work," U.K. F-35 program official Linc Taylor added. "We plan to continue to understand and develop where the most capability and interoperability benefit lies through a series of future trials along similar lines."
The demonstration concluded as Britain moves closer to approving initial operating capability for the Lockheed Martin F-35, which is expected to take place in late 2018.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement