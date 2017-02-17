Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Northrop Grumman demos 4th- and 5th-gen jet communications
 by Ryan Maass
 London (UPI) Feb 17, 2017


Northrop Grumman and the British Royal Air Force recently completed a communications interoperability demonstration using F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

During the two-week trial, called Babel Fish III, a Lockheed Martin F-35B communicated with a Typhoon fighter by translating its Multifunction Advanced Data Link messages into a Link 16 format. It was the first time a non-U.S. 5th- and 4th-generation aircraft shared MADL-delivered data.

Company officials say communications interoperability is essential for 5th-generation combat effectiveness.

"Being able to network sensor data between fifth-generation and fourth-generation fast-jets and other battlespace assets in a stealthy manner is critically important to enabling the full capability offered by fifth-generation aircraft," Northrop Grumman Europe chief Andrew Tyler said in a press release.

According to Northrop Grumman, the successful test was made possible by the inclusion of its Freedom 550 technology into the F-35's Airborne Gateway. The device is designed to translate information from various sources to enhance situational awareness and interoperability.

"This marks another great step forward in interoperability between our fourth- and fifth- generation aircraft, putting the RAF at the forefront of this work," U.K. F-35 program official Linc Taylor added. "We plan to continue to understand and develop where the most capability and interoperability benefit lies through a series of future trials along similar lines."

The demonstration concluded as Britain moves closer to approving initial operating capability for the Lockheed Martin F-35, which is expected to take place in late 2018.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
HAL unveils new multirole helicopter at Aero India 2017
 Bengaluru, India (UPI) Feb 15, 2017
 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited showcased a full-scale mock-up of its Indian Multi Role Helicopter during the Aero India 2017 conference in Bengaluru. The new rotorcraft was presented by Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Paresekar and several other government and security industry representatives. The aircraft is being develope ... read more

AEROSPACE
Mystery surrounds return of Pentagon's secretive X-37B spaceplane

 Endurance athletes: Swig mouthwash for improved performance

 NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020
AEROSPACE
The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37

 SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit
AEROSPACE
Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse
AEROSPACE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
AEROSPACE
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
AEROSPACE
Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration

 Penn engineers overcome a hurdle in growing a revolutionary optical metamaterial

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch
AEROSPACE
60,000-year-old microbes found in Mexican mine: NASA scientist

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 The heart of a far-off star beats for its planet

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates
AEROSPACE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement