Northrop Grumman awarded contracts for P-8 radar systems



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017



Northrop Grumman has received a pair of contracts with a cumulative worth of nearly $30 million for the AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures system on the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The contracts, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, include depot level repairs and refurbishment of the AN/ALQ-240 and the spare parts necessary.

Work on the contracts will take place in Linthicum, Md., San Jose, Calif., and other sites across the United States. Work for both contracts are projected to be done by October 2020.

Fiscal 2015 Navy aircraft procurement funds for both contracts of a total amount of $25 million will be obligated at time of award.

The AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures system is designed to detect and provide precise location data of enemy radars jammers, and other electronic threats to the P-8 and Navy ships. This allows greater situational awareness and anticipation of enemy air and naval electronic defenses.

The P-8 Poseidon is a maritime intelligence, reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft used by the U.S. Navy. It is replacing the older P-3 Orion series of patrol and anti-submarine aircraft. Based off the Boeing 737, it has a crew of nine and a flight radius of 1,400 miles with four hours on station.

It carries passive sonar systems through sonobuoy, synthetic aperture radar, high resolution optical/infrared sensors and a magnetic anomaly detector to locate enemy submarines. It can be armed with torpedoes and missiles for anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare.

