Northrop Grumman awarded contracts for P-8 radar systems

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017
Northrop Grumman has received a pair of contracts with a cumulative worth of nearly $30 million for the AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures system on the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
The contracts, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, include depot level repairs and refurbishment of the AN/ALQ-240 and the spare parts necessary.
Work on the contracts will take place in Linthicum, Md., San Jose, Calif., and other sites across the United States. Work for both contracts are projected to be done by October 2020.
Fiscal 2015 Navy aircraft procurement funds for both contracts of a total amount of $25 million will be obligated at time of award.
The AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures system is designed to detect and provide precise location data of enemy radars jammers, and other electronic threats to the P-8 and Navy ships. This allows greater situational awareness and anticipation of enemy air and naval electronic defenses.
The P-8 Poseidon is a maritime intelligence, reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft used by the U.S. Navy. It is replacing the older P-3 Orion series of patrol and anti-submarine aircraft. Based off the Boeing 737, it has a crew of nine and a flight radius of 1,400 miles with four hours on station.
It carries passive sonar systems through sonobuoy, synthetic aperture radar, high resolution optical/infrared sensors and a magnetic anomaly detector to locate enemy submarines. It can be armed with torpedoes and missiles for anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare.
San Francisco CA (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
Shortly after lasers were first developed in the 1960s, LiDAR - whose name originated as a combination of "light" and "radar" - capitalized on the newly unique precision they offered for measuring both time and distance. LiDAR quickly became the standard method for (3-D) land surveys and is now used in a multitude of sensing applications, such as self-driving cars. By scanning areas of lan ... read more
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement