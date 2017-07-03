Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Northrop Grumman awarded contracts for P-8 radar systems
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017


Northrop Grumman has received a pair of contracts with a cumulative worth of nearly $30 million for the AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures system on the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The contracts, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, include depot level repairs and refurbishment of the AN/ALQ-240 and the spare parts necessary.

Work on the contracts will take place in Linthicum, Md., San Jose, Calif., and other sites across the United States. Work for both contracts are projected to be done by October 2020.

Fiscal 2015 Navy aircraft procurement funds for both contracts of a total amount of $25 million will be obligated at time of award.

The AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures system is designed to detect and provide precise location data of enemy radars jammers, and other electronic threats to the P-8 and Navy ships. This allows greater situational awareness and anticipation of enemy air and naval electronic defenses.

The P-8 Poseidon is a maritime intelligence, reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft used by the U.S. Navy. It is replacing the older P-3 Orion series of patrol and anti-submarine aircraft. Based off the Boeing 737, it has a crew of nine and a flight radius of 1,400 miles with four hours on station.

It carries passive sonar systems through sonobuoy, synthetic aperture radar, high resolution optical/infrared sensors and a magnetic anomaly detector to locate enemy submarines. It can be armed with torpedoes and missiles for anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare.

TECH SPACE
Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system
 San Francisco CA (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 Shortly after lasers were first developed in the 1960s, LiDAR - whose name originated as a combination of "light" and "radar" - capitalized on the newly unique precision they offered for measuring both time and distance. LiDAR quickly became the standard method for (3-D) land surveys and is now used in a multitude of sensing applications, such as self-driving cars. By scanning areas of lan ... read more
Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Pence vows 'new era' in US space exploration, but few details

 Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 NASA Statement on National Space Council

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris
TECH SPACE
Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 Russia to Carry Out Five Launches From Vostochny Space Center in 2018

 After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat

 80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO
TECH SPACE
Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017

 No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars
TECH SPACE
Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket
TECH SPACE
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
TECH SPACE
Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate

 Custom-made clothes for all within reach says top designer
TECH SPACE
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability
TECH SPACE
Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10

 Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement