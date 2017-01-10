Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March
 by Staff Writers
 Houston TX (SPX) Jan 11, 2017


Orbital ATK's Cygnus cargo craft was captured Oct. 23, 2016, using the Canadarm2 robotic arm on the International Space Station. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Orbital ATK has completed a significant mission milestone for NASA's next International Space Station cargo mission.

The Pressurized Cargo Module (PCM) of the Cygnus spacecraft has arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for processing and assembly before launch. The OA-7 mission is targeted to launch on Thursday, March 16 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Orbital ATK will launch Cygnus atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket for delivery of essential crew supplies, equipment and scientific experiments to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The 30 minute launch window opens at 12:29am EDT.

OA-7 will mark Orbital ATK's seventh cargo delivery mission for NASA under its Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) -1 contract.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 ISS News at NASA
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
China's carrier rocket puts 3 satellites in space in first commercial mission
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 10, 2017
 China's solid-fueled carrier rocket Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) put in space on Monday three satellites as part of its first commercial launch, Xinhua news agency reported. The carrier rocket with JL-1, CubeSatsXY-S1 and Caton-1 satellites was launched from northwestern China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at around 12:11 p.m. local time (04:11 GMT). The JL-1 satellite was developed to pr ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS

 Hubble provides interstellar road map for Voyagers' galactic trek

 The hidden artist of the Soviet space programme

 Emerging tech aims to improve life for handicapped
ROCKET SCIENCE
Michoud complete stand for testing SLS main fuel tank

 Weather delays resumption of SpaceX's rocket launches

 Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39

 Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT
ROCKET SCIENCE
New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity
ROCKET SCIENCE
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
ROCKET SCIENCE
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
ROCKET SCIENCE
MIT scientists create super strong, lightweight 3D graphene

 RADA contracted for high energy laser radars

 Southwestern alumna becomes orbital debris scientist at NASA

 Rice U probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star

 Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life
ROCKET SCIENCE
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement