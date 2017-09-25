Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE MEDICINE
New synthetic molecule could trigger tissue regeneration
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Sep 25, 2017


A newly discovered DNA-targeting molecule could inspire the first tissue regeneration therapies. The synthetic molecule can cause stem cells to transform into heart muscle cells.

The scientists responsible for the new molecule believe their breakthrough could be used to turn stem cells into a variety of cell types -- paving the way for tissue regeneration.

Human induced pluripotent stem cells are adult stem cells capable of forming any type of cell. Their transformation is dictated by a series of genetic and protein signals. This gene expression process is triggered by specific molecules.

Scientists have previously discovered molecules capable of switching on genetic signals, but have yet to find molecules with the ability to turn off specific genetic signals in pluripotent stem cells.

Researchers at Kyoto University in Japan, however, have developed a new synthetic molecule, PIP-S2, that can alter gene signaling in hiPSCs. The molecule works by binding with a specific section of genetic coding.

The molecule's position blocks the parking spot of SOX2, a protein that keeps hiPSCs in their 'pluripotent' state. With SOX2 blocked, the hiPSC converts to a more easily manipulated intermediary cell type called a mesoderm. Researchers were then able to convert the mesoderm into heart muscle cells using a different signalling inhibitor molecule.

Researchers believe they can use their new molecule to convert hiPSCs into a variety of cell types.

They detailed their breakthrough in a new paper published this week in the journal Nucleic Acids Research.

"To our knowledge, this work reports the first DNA-binding synthetic molecule capable of guiding the differentiation of hiPSCs into a particular cell lineage," researcher Hiroshi Sugiyama said in a news release.

SPACE MEDICINE
Vitamin super-cocktail to combat 60 days of lying in bed
 Paris (ESA) Sep 22, 2017
 This week will see the second ESA bedrest study investigating a mix of antioxidants and vitamins that could help astronauts to combat the side effects of living in space. Ten volunteers will lie in beds with the head end tilted down 6 degreesmedes-space-clinic-meal-bedrest-volunteerfor 60 days, keeping at least one shoulder on their bed at all times. Intense bedrest such is this is no fun: ... read more
Related Links
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE MEDICINE
Aussie astronaut calls for establishment of national space agency

 Space Cooperation Between China, Russia Needs Long-Term Mechanism

 Mapping NASA's Space Missions

 Tech dreams live or die on startup battlefields
SPACE MEDICINE
What looks good on paper may look good in space

 Demonstrator 3 linear aerospike ready to start tests

 ISRO to resume satellite launches by December

 Mechanisms are Critical to Space Vehicle Flight Success
SPACE MEDICINE
HIAD heat shield material feels the burn during arc jet testing

 Devilish Source of Dust in Atmosphere of Earth and Mars

 Hope to discover sure signs of life on Mars

 3-D Analysis Offers New Info on Martian Climate Change, Age of Polar Caps
SPACE MEDICINE
Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab

 Work on China's mission to Mars 'well underway'

 Chinese company eyes development of reusable launch vehicle
SPACE MEDICINE
Thomas calls for new comprehensive Australian Space Agency at IAC address

 CSU Launches Nation's First Space Law Center

 Lockheed Martin introduces new satellite bus lineup

 Bulgaria Sat Wins "Newcomer Satellite Operator of the Year" for 2017
SPACE MEDICINE
Positive, negative or neutral, it all matters: NASA explains space radiation

 Space radiation is risky business for the human body

 Corrosion in real time

 Self-healing gold particles
SPACE MEDICINE
Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation

 The return of the comet-like exoplanet

 New prediction of a detection wavelength for searching phototrophs on exoplanets

 Hubble observes pitch black planet
SPACE MEDICINE
Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA

 Pluto features given first official names

 Hibernation Over, New Horizons Continues Kuiper Belt Cruise

 Jupiter's Auroras Present a Powerful Mystery



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement