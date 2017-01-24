Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
New inverse algorithm for CO2 retrieval from satellite observations
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing, China (SPX) Jan 24, 2017


File image.

Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is a primary greenhouse gas that has been persistently increasing over the past few decades. It is a major driver of regional and global climate change (IPCC, 2007). Most CO2 sources and sinks are located near the surface. Observations from shortwave infrared sounders loaded on satellite, such as Greenhouse Gases Observing SATellite (GOSAT) and Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO-2) can provide accurate measurements of the column-averaged atmospheric CO2 concentration.

The atmospheric radiative transfer equation (RTE) is a Fredholm integral equation of the first kind, which is recognized as likely to be ill-conditioned. Thus the inverse problem based on the RTE is not well-posed. The inverse method for atmospheric gas profiles retrieval is usually based on optimization theory.

In an paper coauthored with Liangfu Chen, Shenshen Li, Meng Fan, Jinhua Tao, Ying Zhang, scholars at The State Key Laboratory of Remote Sensing Science, Institute of Remote Sensing and Digital Earth, Chinese Academy of Sciences, an improved constraining method for satellite CO2 remote sensing in the (short-wave infrared) SWIR band was stated, which combines a pre-processing step applied to the a priori state vector prior to retrievals, with the modified damped Newton method (MDNM).

MDNM contains two constraining factors that stabilize the retrieval iterations. The Levenberg-Marquardt parameter (?) is used to ensure a positive Hessian matrix, and a scale factor (a) is used to adjust the step size. The algorithm iteratively searches for an optimized solution using observed spectral radiances, and parameters (y and a) are appropriately adjusted.

A pre-processor for initializing the first guess (X0) prior to the retrievals, when the algorithm detects that X0 is far from the true state vector. A new data-screening method for detecting cloud scenes is also presented based on the different spectrum shapes in the oxygen-A and 2 micron bands.

This research aims to stabilize the retrieval iterations. And preliminary validations indicate that the quality of the MDNM-based retrieval results is relatively stable.

Zou M M, Chen L F, Li S S, Fan M, Tao J H, Zhang Y. 2016. An improved constraint method in optimal estimation of CO2 from GOSAT SWIR observations. Science China Earth Sciences, doi: 10.1007/s11430-015-0247-9


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Science China Press
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's Terra Satellite Sees Alaskan Volcanic Eruption Wrapped in White
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jan 20, 2017
 When NASA's Terra satellite passed over Alaska's erupting Bogoslof Volcano the MODIS instrument aboard captured an image of a large ash plume surrounded by clouds making it appear to be wrapped in white. The Bogoslof Volcano is located on Bogoslof Island at 53 55'38" north latitude and 168 2'4" west longitude, along the southern edge of the Bering Sea. It is about 35 miles northwest of Una ... read more

EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017

 French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station
EARTH OBSERVATION
When One launch is not enough: SpaceX Return To Flight

 Airbus Safran Launchers in 2016: we keep our promises

 2017 Rocket Campaign Begins in Alaska

 India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch
EARTH OBSERVATION
Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft

 Microbes could survive thin air of Mars

 Mars rover Opportunity takes a drive up a steep slope

 Mars Rover Curiosity Examines Possible Mud Cracks
EARTH OBSERVATION
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
EARTH OBSERVATION
Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia

 EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot
EARTH OBSERVATION
Explaining how 2-D materials break at the atomic level

 China's quantum communication satellite delivered for use

 First European-built all-electric satellite EUTELSAT 172B getting ready to fly

 The power of attraction
EARTH OBSERVATION
SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System
EARTH OBSERVATION
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement