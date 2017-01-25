Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE MEDICINE
Nanometric imprinting on fiber
 by Staff Writers
 Lausanne, Switzerland (SPX) Jan 25, 2017


Scientists were able to use their fibers to guide neurites from a spinal ganglion (on the spinal nerve). Image courtesy EPFL.

Researchers at EPFL's Laboratory of Photonic Materials and Fibre Devices, which is run by Fabien Sorin, have come up with a simple and innovative technique for drawing or imprinting complex, nanometric patterns on hollow polymer fibers. Their work has been published in Advanced Functional Materials.

The potential applications of this breakthrough are numerous. The imprinted designs could be used to impart certain optical effects on a fiber or make it water-resistant. They could also guide stem-cell growth in textured fiber channels or be used to break down the fiber at a specific location and point in time in order to release drugs as part of a smart bandage.

Stretching the fiber like molten plastic
 To make their nanometric imprints, the researchers began with a technique called thermal drawing, which is the technique used to fabricate optical fibers. Thermal drawing involves engraving or imprinting millimeter-sized patterns on a preform, which is a macroscopic version of the target fiber.

The imprinted preform is heated to change its viscosity, stretched like molten plastic into a long, thin fiber and then allowed to harden again. Stretching causes the pattern to shrink while maintaining its proportions and position. Yet this method has a major shortcoming: the pattern does not remain intact below the micrometer scale.

"When the fiber is stretched, the surface tension of the structured polymer causes the pattern to deform and even disappear below a certain size, around several microns," said Sorin.

To avoid this problem, the EPFL researchers came up with the idea of sandwiching the imprinted preform in a sacrificial polymer. This polymer protects the pattern during stretching by reducing the surface tension. It is discarded once the stretching is complete. Thanks to this trick, the researchers are able to apply tiny and highly complex patterns to various types of fibers.

"We have achieved 300-nanometer patterns, but we could easily make them as small as several tens of nanometers," said Sorin. This is the first time that such minute and highly complex patterns have been imprinted on flexible fiber on a very large scale. "This technique enables to achieve textures with feature sizes two order of magnitude smaller than previously reported," said Sorin. "It could be applied to kilometers of fibers at a highly reasonable cost."

To highlight potential applications of their achievement, the researchers teamed up with the Bertarelli Foundation Chair in Neuroprosthetic Technology, led by Stephanie Lacour. Working in vitro, they were able to use their fibers to guide neurites from a spinal ganglion (on the spinal nerve). This was an encouraging step toward using these fibers to help nerves regenerate or to create artificial tissue.

This development could have implications in many other fields besides biology. "Fibers that are rendered water-resistant by the pattern could be used to make clothes. Or we could give the fibers special optical effects for design or detection purposes. There is also much to be done with the many new microfluidic systems out there," said Sorin.

The next step for the researchers will be to join forces with other EPFL labs on initiatives such as studying in vivo nerve regeneration. All this, thanks to the wonder of imprinted polymer fibers.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE MEDICINE
Zuckerberg charity buys AI startup to battle disease
 San Francisco (AFP) Jan 24, 2017
 A charitable foundation backed by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife said Monday it has bought a Canadian artificial intelligence startup as part of a mission to eradicate disease. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative did not disclose financial terms of the deal to acquire Toronto-based Meta, which uses AI to quickly read and comprehend scientific papers and then provide insights to researchers. Met ... read more

SPACE MEDICINE
NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017

 French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station
SPACE MEDICINE
When One launch is not enough: SpaceX Return To Flight

 Airbus Safran Launchers in 2016: we keep our promises

 2017 Rocket Campaign Begins in Alaska

 India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch
SPACE MEDICINE
Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft

 Microbes could survive thin air of Mars

 Mars rover Opportunity takes a drive up a steep slope

 Mars Rover Curiosity Examines Possible Mud Cracks
SPACE MEDICINE
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
SPACE MEDICINE
Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia

 EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot
SPACE MEDICINE
Explaining how 2-D materials break at the atomic level

 China's quantum communication satellite delivered for use

 First European-built all-electric satellite EUTELSAT 172B getting ready to fly

 The power of attraction
SPACE MEDICINE
SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System
SPACE MEDICINE
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement