Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
NanoSpace receives commercial order to supply components to TURKSAT 6A
 by Staff Writers
 Uppsala, Sweden (SPX) Jan 27, 2017


File image.

NanoSpace AB - a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB - has received an order of Xenon flow control components from The Scientific and Technological Research Counsil of Turkey - Space Technologies Research Institute ("TUBITAK UZAY") in Ankara.

The ordered Xenon flow control components will be used onboard the geosynchronous telecommunication satellite TURKSAT 6A that is scheduled for launch in 2020.

The value of this order is in the range 1,7 to 2,5 MSEK depending on optional items.

NanoSpace has developed the subject Xenon flow controller during many years with support from both the European Space Agency and the Swedish National Space Board.

In other news a North American space company has placed order with GomSpace for a 6U Nanosatellite Platform, to be used in their upcoming multi-band demoflight.

Under the deal GomSpace ApS has signed a contract for approximately 1.5 MSEK to deliver a 6U platform for an advanced Nanosatellite demonstrator to an undisclosed North American entity.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 GomSpace
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
First European-built all-electric satellite EUTELSAT 172B getting ready to fly
 Toulouse, Fracne (SPX) Jan 24, 2017
 Construction of EUTELSAT 172B, the first high-power all-electric telecommunications satellite built in Europe, is now complete at the Airbus satellite assembly facilities in Toulouse. The fully fledged satellite for Eutelsat is now undergoing final testing before it is sent to Kourou, French Guiana, for an Ariane 5 launch scheduled in April. EUTELSAT 172B breaks new ground as the fir ... read more

TECH SPACE
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019
TECH SPACE
Airbus Safran Launchers in 2016: we keep our promises

 ULA and team launches US military spy satellite

 India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch

 When One launch is not enough: SpaceX Return To Flight
TECH SPACE
Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
TECH SPACE
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
TECH SPACE
ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia
TECH SPACE
NanoSpace receives commercial order to supply components to TURKSAT 6A

 First European-built all-electric satellite EUTELSAT 172B getting ready to fly

 NSC to deliver virtual training gear to British army

 Metallic hydrogen, once theory, becomes reality
TECH SPACE
First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life
TECH SPACE
Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement