Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SOLAR SCIENCE
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory sees sunspot turn toward Earth
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017


NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, a space probe dedicated to the study of the sun, has captured footage of a sunspot rotating towards Earth.

Sunsports are patches on the surface of the sun that appear darker than their surroundings due to the loss of surface tension caused by magnetic flux, an intense concentration of complex magnetic fields.

Sunspots are relatively common, but as the sun approaches the solar minimum -- the least active part of its 11-year cycle -- the frequency of sunspots decreases. The sunspot filmed by SDO this week was the first seen in two days. It is currently the only visible sunspot on the surface of the sun.

While sunspots appears to be quite small, the newly released video from NASA shows the patch of intensive electromagnetic activity is actually larger than Earth.

SOLAR SCIENCE
Improved representation of solar variability in climate models
 Kiel, Germany (SPX) Jul 07, 2017
 How much do solar cycle variations influence our climate system? Could the rising Earth temperatures due to anthropogenic effects partly be compensated by a reduction of solar forcing in the future? These questions have been in the focus of climate research for a long time. In order to answer these questions as precisely as possible, it is required to know the fluctuations of solar forcing ... read more
Related Links
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SOLAR SCIENCE
Creating Trends in Space: An Interview with NanoRacks CEO Jeffrey Manber

 Counting calories in space

 Trump offers bold space goals but fills in few details

 Liftoff for Trump's bold space plans may have to wait
SOLAR SCIENCE
Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System

 Spiky ferrofluid thrusters can move satellites

 Russia to Carry Out Five Launches From Vostochny Space Center in 2018

 After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat
SOLAR SCIENCE
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
SOLAR SCIENCE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon
SOLAR SCIENCE
100M Pound boost for UK space sector

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History

 HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly
SOLAR SCIENCE
WVU to develop software for future NASA Mars rovers, test 3-D printed foams on ISS

 ANU invention may help to protect astronauts from radiation in space

 6 teams share honors and money in NASA's 2nd 3-D Print a Habitat challenge

 Northrop Grumman awarded contracts for P-8 radar systems
SOLAR SCIENCE
Evidence discovered for two distinct giant planet populations

 Hidden Stars May Make Planets Appear Smaller

 Astronomers Track the Birth of a 'Super-Earth'

 Odd planetary system around fast-spinning star doesn't quite fit existing models of planet formation
SOLAR SCIENCE
NASA spacecraft to fly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 Juno Completes Flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement