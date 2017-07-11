NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory sees sunspot turn toward Earth



by Brooks Hays



Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017



NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, a space probe dedicated to the study of the sun, has captured footage of a sunspot rotating towards Earth.

Sunsports are patches on the surface of the sun that appear darker than their surroundings due to the loss of surface tension caused by magnetic flux, an intense concentration of complex magnetic fields.

Sunspots are relatively common, but as the sun approaches the solar minimum -- the least active part of its 11-year cycle -- the frequency of sunspots decreases. The sunspot filmed by SDO this week was the first seen in two days. It is currently the only visible sunspot on the surface of the sun.

While sunspots appears to be quite small, the newly released video from NASA shows the patch of intensive electromagnetic activity is actually larger than Earth.

