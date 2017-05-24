Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's CYGNSS Satellite Constellation Begins Public Data Release
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) May 30, 2017


According to Ruf, the other four spacecraft were still undergoing engineering commissioning activities. "Those activities are now largely complete and, as we enter the Atlantic hurricane season, we expect to have all eight of them available for science observations. This will effectively double our sampling and coverage."

On May 22, NASA's Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS) began regular production of its science data products - measurements of ocean surface wind speed and roughness - with public release of these data facilitated by the NASA Physical Oceanography Distributed Active Archive Center (PO.DAAC).

The production and distribution is timed to coincide with the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1.

CYGNSS - a constellation of eight microsatellite spacecraft launched into low inclination, low-Earth orbit over the tropics on December 15 - will make frequent measurements of ocean surface winds in the tropics, with a primary objective of monitoring the location, intensity, size, and development of tropical cyclones.

The ability of the CYGNSS constellation to track the development of surface winds in a major storm is demonstrated by preliminary measurements made during its flyover of Tropical Cyclone Enawo on March 6, as the system approached Madagascar with surface winds in excess of 100 mph.

"Successive spacecraft in the constellation observed Enawo over a period of several hours just before it made landfall on Madagascar," explained Chris Ruf, Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Michigan and CYGNSS Principal Investigator.

"During the flyover, four of our eight spacecraft were operating in science mode and we managed to capture important elements of the size and structure of the storm."

According to Ruf, the other four spacecraft were still undergoing engineering commissioning activities. "Those activities are now largely complete and, as we enter the Atlantic hurricane season, we expect to have all eight of them available for science observations. This will effectively double our sampling and coverage."

The CYGNSS mission is led by the University of Michigan. The Southwest Research Institute led the engineering development and manages the operation of the constellation. The University of Michigan Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering department leads the science investigation, and the Earth Science Division of NASA's Science Mission Directorate oversees the mission.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Russia aims for 15 remote sensing satellites in orbit by 2020
 Bocharov Ruchey, Russia (Sputnik) May 24, 2017
 Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the remote sensing technologies must be used to boost the Russian defense and security, develop the economy and social sphere, and increase the quality of the state's governance. The number of operating Russian remote sensing satellites orbiting the Earth will reach 15 by 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Currently, a ... read more
Related Links
 CYGNSS
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
SDL-Supported SmallSat Launched from International Space Station

 'Victory' for US astronauts on critical spacewalk to replace power box

 NASA Acting Administrator Statement on Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Proposal

 'Stone Age' Trump going back to horse and cart says Schwarzenegger
EARTH OBSERVATION
Successful launch puts New Zealand in space race

 Russia to create new Super-Heavy Class rocket after 2025

 Neptune: Neutralizer-free plasma propulsion

 Spaceflight buys Electron Rocket from Rocket Lab
EARTH OBSERVATION
HI-SEAS Mission V Mars simulation marks midway point

 Deciphering the fluid floorplan of a planet

 How hard did it rain on Mars

 Mars Rover Opportunity Begins Study of Valley's Origin
EARTH OBSERVATION
California Woman Charged for Trying to Hand Over Sensitive Space Tech to China

 A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020
EARTH OBSERVATION
AsiaSat 9 ready for shipment

 SES Networks offers new hybrid resiliency service

 Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing

 AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness
EARTH OBSERVATION
One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling

 New theory predicts wetted area of droplets colliding with flat surface

 Physicists discover mechanism behind granular capillary effect

 Collecting real-time data for material microstructural evolution during radiation exposure
EARTH OBSERVATION
Water forms superstructure around DNA, new study shows

 How RNA formed at the origins of life

 NASA Scientist Parlays Experience to Build Ocean Worlds Instrument

 Scientists propose synestia, a new type of planetary object
EARTH OBSERVATION
Hubble spots moon around third largest dwarf planet

 NASA asks science community for Europa Lander Instruments ideas

 Waves of lava seen in Io's largest volcanic crater

 Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement