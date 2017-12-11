Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NASA Selects Three Companies to Develop 'FabLab' Prototypes
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Dec 11, 2017


illustration only

NASA is taking the next step in the development of a space-based, on-demand fabrication capability by partnering with three U.S. companies, under NASA's Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP) program, to create prototypes.

The selected companies are: Interlog Corporation of Anaheim, California; Techshot, Inc. of Greeneville, Indiana; and Tethers Unlimited, Inc. of Bothell, Washington. Combined funding for the awards is approximately $10.2 million.

These companies will have 18 months to deliver the prototype, after which NASA will select partners to further mature the technologies.

Earlier this year, NASA sought proposals for ground-based prototypes of a multi-material fabrication lab, or FabLab, under Appendix B of the NextSTEP-2 Broad Agency Announcement. With these new partnerships, the agency is prepared to take the effort to the next level.

"NASA is challenging industry partners to expand possibilities for making, repairing and recycling items in space," said Niki Werkheiser, lead for in-space manufacturing at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

"The FabLab prototypes will provide valuable insights and help lay the foundation for meaningful on-demand manufacturing capabilities needed for sustainable human spaceflight missions."

FabLab is part of a broad agency strategy and series of investments managed by NASA's Advanced Exploration Systems Division and Space Technology Mission Directorate to advance key technology capability areas.

3-D-printed prosthetic implants could improve treatment for hearing loss
 Washington DC (SPX) Dec 07, 2017
 Researchers using CT scans and 3-D printing have created accurate, custom-designed prosthetic replacements for damaged parts of the middle ear, according to a study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The technique has the potential to improve a surgical procedure that often fails because of incorrectly sized prosthetic implants, resea ... read more
Related Links
 Advanced Exploration Systems Division
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

