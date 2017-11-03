NASA Selects Studies for Gateway Power and Propulsion Element



by Staff Writers



Cleveland OH (SPX) Nov 03, 2017



"NASA will use these studies to gain valuable insight into affordable ways to develop the power and propulsion element leveraging commercial satellite lines and plans," said Michele Gates, director of the Power and Propulsion Element at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

NASA has selected five U.S. companies to conduct four-month studies for a power and propulsion element that could be used as part of the deep space gateway concept. The agency is studying the gateway concept with U.S. industry and space station partners for potential future collaborations.

These latest studies will help provide data on commercial capabilities as NASA defines objectives and requirements as well as help reduce risk for a new powerful and efficient solar electric propulsion (SEP) technology in deep space.

NASA needs a 50-kW SEP system, which is three-times more powerful than the capabilities available today, for future human missions. Earlier this year, NASA sought study proposals under Appendix C of the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP) Broad Agency Announcement. The request identified 23 topic areas including potential commercial synergies to support development of a power and propulsion element.

Combined funding awarded for the selected studies is approximately $2.4 million. The selected companies are:

Boeing of Pasadena, Texas

Lockheed Martin of Denver, Colorado

Orbital ATK of Dulles, Virginia

Sierra Nevada Corporation's Space Systems of Louisville, Colorado