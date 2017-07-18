Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jul 18, 2017


File image.

NASA has awarded a contract to Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc., of Greenbelt, Maryland, for support of mission operations systems at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Mission Systems Operations Contract (MSOC) is a cost-plus-award-fee contract with core work, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity, and level-of-effort components.

The contract includes a two-year base period of performance, and three consecutive two-year options, with a total potential value of approximately $1.12 billion.

The contract base period begins on Oct. 1, 2017, and extends until Sept. 30, 2019, with options through Sept. 30, 2025.

Under this contract, Stinger Ghaffarian will provide technical, managerial, and administrative work needed to ensure the availability, integrity, reliability, and security of the Flight Operations Directorate's Mission Systems supporting NASA spaceflight programs requiring mission operations support.

The MSOC supports the International Space Station Program, including International Partner and Commercial Visiting Vehicles, the Orion Program, the Space Launch System Program, and the Commercial Crew Program.

Mission Systems supporting these programs are under development and/or modification in concert with program formulation and implementation. MSOC applies to the mission systems for all of these programs and any other programs or missions requiring mission systems support now or in the future.

Liftoff for Trump's bold space plans may have to wait
 Cape Canaveral (AFP) July 9, 2017
 The White House has championed a new era of US leadership in space, but its aspirations are complicated by tight budgets, vacancies in top posts and the rising role of private industry in aerospace innovation, experts say. During a speech Thursday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Vice President Mike Pence delighted hundreds of space agency employees and contractors by pledging that "under Pre
