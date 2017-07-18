NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (SPX) Jul 18, 2017
NASA has awarded a contract to Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc., of Greenbelt, Maryland, for support of mission operations systems at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The Mission Systems Operations Contract (MSOC) is a cost-plus-award-fee contract with core work, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity, and level-of-effort components.
The contract includes a two-year base period of performance, and three consecutive two-year options, with a total potential value of approximately $1.12 billion.
The contract base period begins on Oct. 1, 2017, and extends until Sept. 30, 2019, with options through Sept. 30, 2025.
Under this contract, Stinger Ghaffarian will provide technical, managerial, and administrative work needed to ensure the availability, integrity, reliability, and security of the Flight Operations Directorate's Mission Systems supporting NASA spaceflight programs requiring mission operations support.
The MSOC supports the International Space Station Program, including International Partner and Commercial Visiting Vehicles, the Orion Program, the Space Launch System Program, and the Commercial Crew Program.
Mission Systems supporting these programs are under development and/or modification in concert with program formulation and implementation. MSOC applies to the mission systems for all of these programs and any other programs or missions requiring mission systems support now or in the future.
Cape Canaveral (AFP) July 9, 2017
The White House has championed a new era of US leadership in space, but its aspirations are complicated by tight budgets, vacancies in top posts and the rising role of private industry in aerospace innovation, experts say. During a speech Thursday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Vice President Mike Pence delighted hundreds of space agency employees and contractors by pledging that "under Pre ... read more
Related Links
Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement