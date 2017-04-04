Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mysterious bursts of energy do come from outer space
 by Staff Writers
 Melbourne, Australia (SPX) Apr 04, 2017


Artist's impression shows three bright red flashes depicting fast radio bursts far beyond the Milky Way, appearing in the constellations Puppis and Hydra. Image courtesy James Josephides/Mike Dalley.

Fast Radio Bursts present one of modern astronomy's greatest mysteries: what or who in the Universe is transmitting short bursts of radio energy across the cosmos? Manisha Caleb, a PhD candidate at Australian National University, Swinburne University of Technology and the ARC Centre of Excellence for All-sky Astrophysics (CAASTRO), has confirmed that the mystery bursts of radio waves that astronomers have hunted for ten years really do come from outer space.

Ms Caleb worked with Swinburne and University of Sydney colleagues to detect three of these Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) with the Molonglo radio telescope 40 km from Canberra.

Discovered almost 10 years ago at CSIRO's Parkes radio telescope, Fast Radio Bursts are millisecond-duration intense pulses of radio light that appear to be coming from vast distances. They are about a billion times more luminous than anything we have ever seen in our own Milky Way galaxy.

One potential explanation of the mystery is that they weren't really coming from outer space, but were some form of local interference tricking astronomers into searching for new theories of their 'impossible' radio energy.

"Perhaps the most bizarre explanation for the FRBs is that they were alien transmissions," says ARC Laureate Fellow Professor Matthew Bailes from Swinburne.

"Conventional single dish radio telescopes have difficulty establishing that transmissions originate beyond the Earth's atmosphere," says Swinburne's Dr Chris Flynn.

Molonglo opens new window on the Universe

In 2013 CAASTRO scientists and engineers realised that the Molonglo telescope's unique architecture could place a minimum distance to the FRBs due to its enormous focal length. A massive re-engineering effort began, which is now opening a new window on the Universe.

The Molonglo telescope has a huge collecting area (18,000 square metres) and a large field of view (eight square degrees on the sky), which makes it excellent for hunting for fast radio bursts.

Ms Caleb's project was to develop software to sift through the 1000 TB of data produced each day. Her work paid off with the three new FRB discoveries.

"It is very exciting to see the University of Sydney's Molonglo telescope making such important scientific discoveries by partnering with Swinburne's expertise in supercomputing", says Professor Anne Green of the University of Sydney.

Thanks to further funding from the Australian Research Council, the telescope will be improved even more to gain the ability to localise bursts to an individual galaxy.

"Figuring out where the bursts come from is the key to understanding what makes them. Only one burst has been linked to a specific galaxy," Ms Caleb says. "We expect Molonglo will do this for many more bursts."

A paper on the discovery 'The first interferometric detections of Fast Radio Bursts' has been accepted for publication in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Speeding star gives new clues to breakup of multi-star system
 University Park PA (SPX) Mar 31, 2017
 A remarkable new discovery using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope reveals three stars that now hold the record as the youngest-known examples of a super-fast-flying breed. "Until these observations, only a few - but older - examples of such rapidly-moving stars had been found with origins traceable back to the volatile systems that likely ejected them," said lead researcher Kevin Luhman of Penn Sta ... read more
Related Links
 Swinburne University of Technology
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
US, Russia Have Opportunities for Expanding Space Cooperation Despite Tensions

 United Launch Alliance Completes Crew Emergency Egress System

 Space Traffic Management at Mach 25

 Spacewalkers Connect Adapter for Commercial Crew Vehicles
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets

 Evolution of Arianespace governance ensures greater coherence with Airbus Safran Launchers

 SpaceX hails 'revolution' after recycled rocket launch, landing

 Kremlin Believes Russia Can Compete With Private Firms Like SpaceX in Space
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Vietnam set to produce satellites by 2022

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
A step toward long-lasting sunscreen

 Space blanket floats away during historic spacewalk

 U.S. Army orders Counter Fire Target Acquisition Radar System

 Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Inventing Tools for Detecting Life Elsewhere with Future Telescopes

 Viruses in the oceanic basement

 Sun's UV Light Helped Spark Life

 Astronomers identify purest, most massive brown dwarf
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target

 ANU leads public search for Planet X

 Juno Spacecraft Set for Fifth Jupiter Flyby

 Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement