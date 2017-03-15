Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Mutants in Microgravity
 by Melissa Gaskill for ISS Science News
 Houston TX (SPX) Mar 15, 2017


Dr. Anita Goel, chairman and scientific director of Nanobiosym in Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks about the Nanobiosym Genes experiment ahead of its launch aboard SpaceX-10. Image courtesy NASA/Frankie Martin. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Bacteria may mutate more rapidly in space and scientists theorize patterns of those mutations could help predict how pathogens become resistant to antibiotics. Such predictions could, in turn, be used to develop new drugs to use against those pathogens. Antibiotic resistant pathogens or bacteria is a growing world-wide health concern. The long-term use of many common antibiotics has led to some diseases becoming resistant to drug therapy, which can lead to longer and more complicated illnesses.

A proof-of-concept investigation, Nanobiosym Genes, is sending two strains of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria to the International Space Station. Investigators will compare patterns of their mutations to the same organisms grown on Earth in order to refine computational algorithms that predict mutations leading to antibiotic resistance.

BioServe Space Technologies at the University of Colorado, Boulder integrated this investigation, which is hosted in four BioCells Habitats and BioServe's Space Automated Bioproduct Lab (SABL).

"More than 25 years ago, I had the hypothesis that environment has an effect on how genes mutate and evolve, or express themselves," principal investigator Anita Goel, chairman and scientific director at Nanobiosym Inc in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said. Goel holds a doctorate of philosophy in physics and a doctor of medicine degree.

"This investigation allows me to study whether we can make mutations happen by changing the environment. The first step is to understand, everything else being the same, how does microgravity affect the rate and the pattern of mutations? Some data suggest that microgravity speeds up mutations, but we don't know the mechanism of how the environment might play a role."

Data from the investigation can define the mutational spectrum. Combining that with algorithms can improve the ability to predict mutations, including those that lead to drug resistance.

"We can model which way drug resistance will go and use that to develop better, smarter drugs," Goel said. "A bug can mutate in the presence of a drug and become resistant. We're trying to get ahead of that, predict those mutations, and be ready with a drug when they show up."

While this work is starting with infectious diseases, it can potentially be used with anything that has a DNA marker, including cancer.

There are two key steps: first, a tool that analyzes DNA or RNA, and second, algorithms to determine the right therapy for the particular disease. Goel's company, Nanobiosym, has developed a device called Gene-RADAR that conducts the first step.

"In principle, we can provide real-time diagnosis of any disease with an RNA or DNA signature or genetic fingerprint," she said. "Ultimately, we can build tools to decentralize health care delivery on Earth, to diagnose diseases in real time in a village in Africa or your own home, just with a drop of blood or saliva. Right now those tests can take weeks to months. The device fits in your hand, so we also can put it on the space station to do analysis and research."

That real-time analysis has important applications in space. Currently, experiments aboard the space station are brought back to Earth for gene analysis. The device could conduct some analyses in space and send only the data back to Earth. Astronauts could immediately test for DNA life forms in samples collected on Mars, for example, or diagnosis their own infections.

Mutant pathogens in space hardly stand a chance.

EXO WORLDS
Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 03, 2017
 One major mystery about life's origin is how phosphate became an essential building block of genetic and metabolic machinery in cells, given its poor accessibility on early Earth. In a study published on March 9 in the journal Cell, researchers used systems biology approaches to tackle this long-standing conundrum, providing compelling, data-driven evidence that primitive life forms may not have ... read more
Related Links
 BioServe Space Technologies at the University of Colorado
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Visions of the Future: Planetary Exploration Through 2050

 Campaign Tests Parachutes Designed to Provide Astronauts a Soft Landing

 Keeping Liquids Off the Wall

 International space docking standard updated
EXO WORLDS
Kennedy's Multi-User Spaceport Streamlines Commercial Launches

 Designing new rocket engines that don't blow up

 Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite
EXO WORLDS
Opportunity Driving South to Gully

 Mars Rover Tests Driving, Drilling and Detecting Life in Chile's High Desert

 NASA Mars Orbiter Tracks Back-to-Back Regional Storms

 Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia
EXO WORLDS
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
EXO WORLDS
UK funding space entrepreneurs

 Kymeta and Intelsat announce new service to revolutionize how satellite services are purchased

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 Kuwait Space Agency - a pipedream or reality
EXO WORLDS
MIPT physicists predict the existence of unusual optical composites

 Orbiting in sunshine

 New application of the selective laser melting method

 Scientists develop new surface finishing for 3D-printing
EXO WORLDS
Light From An Ultra-Cool Neighbor

 Could fast radio bursts be powering alien probes

 Enzyme-free krebs cycle may have been key step in origin of life on Earth

 Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor
EXO WORLDS
NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'

 Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement