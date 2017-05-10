Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ICE WORLD
Montana's glaciers are disappearing
 by Brooks Hays
 (UPI) May 10, 2017


According to a new survey, Montana's glaciers have been rapidly shrinking over the last 50 years.

In 1966, Montana was home to 39 named glaciers -- stable bodies of ice larger than 25 acres, the threshold for what is considered a "glacier." Today, just 26 glaciers meet the definition.

Over the last five decades, those 39 glaciers have shrunk an average of 39 percent and some have lost as much as 85 percent of their mass.

The latest survey was conducted by scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey. The survey included data related to 37 glaciers in Glacier National Park and two glaciers located on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

"The park-wide loss of ice can have ecological effects on aquatic species by changing stream water volume, water temperature and run-off timing in the higher elevations of the park," Daniel Fagre, lead researcher and USGS scientist, said in a news release.

"While the shrinkage in Montana is more severe than some other places in the U.S., it is in line with trends that have been happening on a global scale," said researcher Andrew G. Fountain.

Researchers used a combination of aerial images and field visits to track the glaciers' shrinking sizes. Data for the glaciers included in the survey are available at the USGS ScienceBase website.

ICE WORLD
Climate change clues revealed by ice sheet collapse
 Stirling, UK (SPX) Apr 26, 2017
 The rapid decline of ancient ice sheets could help scientists predict the impact of modern-day climate and sea-level change, according to research by the universities of Stirling in Scotland and Tromso in Norway. Ice sheets are massive land-based reservoirs of frozen water. For the first time, scientists have reconstructed in detail the evolution of the last ice sheet that covered Iceland around ... read more
 Beyond the Ice Age
