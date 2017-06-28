Modified Proton-M carrier rocket to be first launched in 2019



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017



The first launch of the new modification of the Proton-M carrier rocket will be conducted in 2019, the press service of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation said Tuesday.

The Proton-M is the largest carrier rocket in Russia's fleet of space launch vehicles. The rocket has lifted dozens of Russian and foreign satellites into orbit since it was first commissioned into service in 2001.

"On October 5, 2016, as part of the strategic package deal with Eutelsat company, the first contract was signed on the launch of a spacecraft with the use of the new modification of the Proton-M carrier rocket - medium-lift Proton-M, in 2019," the statement read.

According to the statement, Russia's Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center plans to launch a total of 15 Protons before 2023.

Source: Sputnik News

Michoud MS (SPX) Jun 26, 2017





Throughout NASA's 43-acre rocket factory, the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, engineers are building all five parts of the Space Launch System's core stage. For the first SLS flight for deep space exploration with NASA's Orion spacecraft, major structural manufacturing is complete on three parts: the forward skirt, the intertank and the engine section. Test articles, which are st ... read more

Related Links

