Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ICE WORLD
Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study
 by Staff Writers
 Miami (AFP) Aug 16, 2017


The Greenland ice sheet is likely to melt faster in the years to come, despite a recent slowdown, researchers said Wednesday after making a new discovery about the way glaciers move.

Greenland contains enough ice to make the sea level mount 23 feet (seven meters) if it were to melt completely.

The findings in the journal Science Advances show that ice in Greenland moves more quickly over sediment than hard rock.

That means that as the world warms due to climate change, ice flow will likely speed up because the sediment beneath Greenland will become weaker, wetter and more slippery.

"Greenland's margin has many outlet glaciers that act as fast conveyor belts of ice. Thousands of surface lakes act as taps that deliver meltwater to the ice base, turning it into a slippery bathtub," said lead researcher Bernd Kulessa of the College of Science at Swansea University.

"This discovery leaves us concerned because we have so far accepted the exact opposite -- that Greenland's icy conveyor would slow down."

Researchers based their findings on seismic surveys that send acoustic waves through the ice to gain insights on the sediment underneath.

A previous theory held that glacier melt would slow down at the end of the summer "because large networks of channels drain water away at the base, increasing frictional resistance to ice flow," said the report.

But the seismic surveys showed that sediment played the key role in controlling ice sheet flow, and weakened subglacial sediment "leads to accelerated ice flow."

Ice is melting across the Arctic, as the polar region warms about twice as fast as the rest of the planet.

ICE WORLD
Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'
 Newcastle UK (SPX) Aug 09, 2017
 A summer 'vortex' of cold air over the Karakoram mountain range is causing the glaciers in the region to grow in spite of global warming, scientists have shown. Publishing their findings in Nature Climate Change, the team from Newcastle University, UK, have identified a large scale circulation system - or vortex - centred over the Karakoram, a large mountain range spanning the borders of P ... read more
Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Disruptioneering: Streamlining the Process of Scientific Discovery

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module
ICE WORLD
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 SpaceX Sets August 14 Launch Date for Next US Resupply Mission to ISS

 VSS Unity Flies with Propulsion Systems Installed and Live

 Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight
ICE WORLD
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
ICE WORLD
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
ICE WORLD
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
ICE WORLD
Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice

 Fewer defects from a 2-D approach

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection
ICE WORLD
Deep-sea animals eating plastic fibers from clothing

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star
ICE WORLD
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement