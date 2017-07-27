Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Marine Corps grounds KC-130T tanker fleet
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017


The U.S. Marine Corps has ordered the grounding of its 12 KC-130T tanker and cargo aircraft as a precaution following the July 10 crash in Mississippi that killed 15 Marines and one sailor.

The order will not affect KC-130Js in Marine Corps service or variants in use by the Air Force and Navy. The grounding will be in place until further notice, the Marine Corps announced on Thursday.

Witness reports indicate that the plane spiraled into the ground following loud banging sounds. Debris from the aircraft has been found over several miles near the crash zone.

Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James, Commander of the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, told reporters following the crash that something went wrong at cruising altitude.

The flight was carrying a team from the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion out of Camp Lejeune to a routine pre-deployment training mission at Marine Air Base Yuma, Ariz., and were carrying personal weapons and ammunition.

Bomb detection and disposal crews, including from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, have engaged in clearing the crash sites of possible unexploded ordinance, spokeswoman Josslyn Aberle told UPI.

"Our personnel are assisting with the crash site and providing whatever support is needed for any possible explosives," Aberle said, but declined to comment on any types of ordinance or other hazardous material on board the aircraft due to the ongoing investigation.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Lieutenant Stephanie L. Leguizamon also declined to comment on whether the grounding was due to any results of the investigation of the crash or anything carried on board the aircraft playing a role in the explosion and crash.

The incident marks the deadliest aircraft accident since a transport helicopter crashed during a sandstorm in Iraq in 2005 killing 31.

The KC-130 is a variant of the C-130 Hercules designed for aerial refueling and cargo transport.

AEROSPACE
France and Germany announce new joint fighter program
 Washington (UPI) Jul 14, 2017
 France and Germnay announced they are planning to develop a new joint fighter plane following a French-German cabinet meeting Thrusday. French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the plan at a news conference following the meeting. The two leaders also confirmed their countries committment to the "Euro-drone" program and other defense and economic pro ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Let's cut them off from access to Space

 Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training

 Astronauts grow cucumbers in space to help scientists understand root growth
AEROSPACE
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 India looks to more launches with new facility from 2018

 Sea Launch to be modernized for Russia's Soyuz-5 carrier rocket

 Navy completes testing fixes on electro-magnetic launch systems
AEROSPACE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
AEROSPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
AEROSPACE
UK space companies to develop international partnerships

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
AEROSPACE
Spacepath Communications and Datum Systems announce strategic partnership

 JV with Russia to build up to 50 satellite solid-state power amplifiers

 NASA enhances online scientific tool used by hundreds Worldwide

 NASA-Developed Technologies Showcased on Dellingr's Debut Flight
AEROSPACE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Breakthrough Starshot launches tiny spacecraft in quest for Alpha Centauri
AEROSPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement