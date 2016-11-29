Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 19, 2017


The Lomonosov, which we launched from Vostochny in April 2016, is a space station bristling with dozens of instruments studying outer space and the Earth's atmosphere. Since the start of the space era our students and post-graduates have designed and built over 400 instruments that have at various times worked in space," Sadovnichi continued.

This year Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), named Russia's best institution of higher education in 2016, will add a department of space sciences to its long list of 42 faculties to focus on mathematics, astronomy, biology, chemistry and informatics, the university's rector Viktor Sadovnichy said.

"The new department will deal with things we still know very little about - space, black holes, and people's behavior in zero gravity. It will be training specialists in space-related fields with emphasis on fundamental sciences. Our potential here is second to none," Sadovnichy said during an open-door meeting on Tuesday.

He added that with the construction of the Vostochny spaceport in the Far East Russia urgently needs specialists in various fields of space research and this is where Moscow State University can help.

The university has one of the most powerful supercomputers around which, besides catering to the needs of its more than 500 research teams, is also used by many institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences and other scientific centers from across the country.

Lomonosov Moscow State University has even launched six satellites of its own making. One of them, aptly named Lomonosov, became the first to be launched into space from the Vostochny space center. "We are maybe the only university around capable of building and launching its own satellites.

The Lomonosov, which we launched from Vostochny in April 2016, is a space station bristling with dozens of instruments studying outer space and the Earth's atmosphere. Since the start of the space era our students and post-graduates have designed and built over 400 instruments that have at various times worked in space," Sadovnichi continued.

The new department will open in September as part of an agreement on joint research, educational and design work the university signed with Roscosmos space agency in 2015. The department will conduct fundamental and applied research, study the physical and psychological effects of longtime space travel on humans and develop computer software for intellectual aerospace trainers and many other things.

Lomonosov Moscow State University is consistently the highest ranked Russian university in both the BRICS ranking and the QS World University Rankings, placing 7th in BRICS and 108th in the world.

It's the largest of all Russian universities and one of the oldest, founded in 1755 and currently educating around 47,000 students, the majority of which are studying at graduate level.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Lomonosov Moscow State University
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Russian Space Sector Overcomes Failures
 Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 29, 2016
 The Russian space industry has overcome a series of failures and made a considerable breakthrough in space technology, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Monday. One of the key projects in the Russian space industry is the construction of a super-heavy class rocket, which will make it possible to create a manned lunar base, the Russian deputy prime minister added. "The Russian ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station

 'Hidden Figures' soars in second week atop box office

 The dust never settles on the Space Station

 Real time imaging and transcriptome analysis of medaka aboard space station
SPACE TRAVEL
Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March

 ISRO set to increase vehicle capacity to accommodate more space launches

 Ruptured oxidant tank likely cause of Progress accident

 SpaceX launches, lands rocket for first time since Sept blast
SPACE TRAVEL
HI-SEAS Mission V crew preparing to enter Mars simulation habitat

 Mars Rover Curiosity Examines Possible Mud Cracks

 Opportunity Continues Its Journey South Along Crater Rim

 New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover
SPACE TRAVEL
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
SPACE TRAVEL
EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia

 OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors
SPACE TRAVEL
3-D printing could transform future membrane technology

 China develops world's brightest VUV free electron laser research facility

 Manchester scientists tie the tightest knot ever achieved

 China to develop prototype super, super computer in 2017
SPACE TRAVEL
Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star
SPACE TRAVEL
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement