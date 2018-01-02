Lockheed awarded $25M for Apache helicoptors for Egypt

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
(UPI) Jan 2, 2018
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $25 million contract by the Army for night vision sensor kits for Egypt's AH-64 Apache fleet.
The terms of the deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, come under a modified agreement for Lockheed Martin to provide the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor System, or M-TADS/PNVS, system kits and spares for the AH-64 Apache.
The M-TADS/PNVS system is a "long range, precision engagement and pilotage solution for day, night, and adverse weather missions," according to Lockheed.
The M-TADS/PNVS system is designed to integrate onto the AH-64 Apache, a four-blade, twin-turboshaft attack helicopter armed with a 30mm M230 chain gun and, generally, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods.
Work on the contract will occur in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be finished in April 2020, the Pentagon said.
More than $25.2 million, allocated from fiscal 2017 foreign military sales, has been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award.
Washington (UPI) Jan 02, 2018
Naval Air Systems Command awarded Boeing a $148.5 million contract for support and sustainment services for several variants of the F/A-18 Hornet. The deal, announced on Thursday by the Department of Defense, comes under a modified contract classified as firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, meaning additional costs potentially accumulated by Boeing during ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement