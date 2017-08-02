Lockheed awarded contract for German P-3C aircraft upgrades

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 2, 2017
Lockheed Martin Global has received a $158.5 million modification to an existing contract for mission system upgrades to German P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.
The modification will provide updates to computer systems, acoustic sensors, weapon systems and avionics for eight P-3C The upgrades will include components specified by Germany and will comply with current and future NATO standards.
The work will be performed in Manching, Germany, and Oswego, N.Y., with a projected completion date of May 2022. The contract falls under the Foreign Military Sales program.
The P-3C Orion is a maritime patrol, surveillance and attack aircraft operated by the U.S. Navy and allies across the world. It is designed for long range anti-surface and anti-submarine patrols but is capable of attacking land targets using AGM-84 SLAM and AGM-65 Maverick attack missiles.
The aircraft has an extensive suite of radars and acoustic sensors for detecting and engaging surface warfare and submarine targets using missiles, torpedoes and depth charges.
Variants of the Orion have been in use since the 1960's and have been widely exported. It is currently being replaced in U.S. service by the P-8 Poseidon but is expected to stay operational with other users for many years.
Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Aug 02, 2017
Residents along Florida's Space Coast will soon hear a familiar sound - sonic booms. But instead of announcing a spacecraft's return from space, they may herald a new era in faster air travel. NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida is partnering with the agency's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, Langley Research Center in Virginia, and Space Florida for a program called Soni ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement