Lockheed awarded contract for German P-3C aircraft upgrades



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 2, 2017



Lockheed Martin Global has received a $158.5 million modification to an existing contract for mission system upgrades to German P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The modification will provide updates to computer systems, acoustic sensors, weapon systems and avionics for eight P-3C The upgrades will include components specified by Germany and will comply with current and future NATO standards.

The work will be performed in Manching, Germany, and Oswego, N.Y., with a projected completion date of May 2022. The contract falls under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The P-3C Orion is a maritime patrol, surveillance and attack aircraft operated by the U.S. Navy and allies across the world. It is designed for long range anti-surface and anti-submarine patrols but is capable of attacking land targets using AGM-84 SLAM and AGM-65 Maverick attack missiles.

The aircraft has an extensive suite of radars and acoustic sensors for detecting and engaging surface warfare and submarine targets using missiles, torpedoes and depth charges.

Variants of the Orion have been in use since the 1960's and have been widely exported. It is currently being replaced in U.S. service by the P-8 Poseidon but is expected to stay operational with other users for many years.

