Lockheed Martin receives $7B for F-22 sustainment

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
Lockheed Martin was awarded a $7 billion contact from the U.S. Air Force for the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor sustainment.
The terms of the deal were announced Thursday in a press statement released by the Department of Defense. The contract is classified under a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract over a five-year period, with an expected completion date of Dec. 2027.
The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is a 5th generation stealth air-superiority fighter with ground attack capabilities and is one of the most advanced fighters in the world.
The aircraft has seen recent action in Afghanistan, as the aircraft was selected for use in counter-revenue operations targeting Taliban narcotic manufacturing locations in the northern region of Helmand Province, due to the aircraft carrying GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs -- a precision-guided weapon system, according to Defense Department officials and previous UPI reporting.
The contract between Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force provides for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment, according to the Pentagon press statement. Work is scheduled to be performed at five operational U.S. Air Force and joint service bases and five U.S. military installation support bases across the U.S., in addition to some undisclosed overseas locations.
More than $1.9 million from fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award contract, according to the press release.
Last week, United Technologies was awarded $6.7 billion from the U.S. Air Force for sustainment on the Pratt and Whitney F-119 engine that powers Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor.
Similar to Thursday's contract award, United Technologies is also classified as a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract until Dec. 2025.
Washington DC (SPX) Dec 21, 2017
Two leaders in supersonic technology, Aerion and Lockheed Martin announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to define a formal and gated process to explore the feasibility of a joint development of the world's first supersonic business jet, the Aerion AS2. Over the next 12 months, the companies will work together to develop a framework on all phases of the program, including engineering ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement