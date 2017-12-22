Lockheed Martin receives $7B for F-22 sustainment



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017



Work on the contract will be performed at multiple Air Force bases across the U.S., and is expected to be completed in December 2025.

The F-22 Raptor is a 5th generation stealth air-superiority fighter with ground attack capabilities and is one of the most advanced fighters in the world. The aircraft has seen recent action in Afghanistan, as it aircraft was used in counter-revenue operations targeting Taliban narcotic manufacturing locations in the northern region of Helmand Province.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, comes under the terms of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract between the U.S. Air Force and United Technologies.

The contract between Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force provides for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment, according to the Pentagon press statement. Work is scheduled to be performed at five operational U.S. Air Force and joint service bases and five U.S. military installation support bases across the U.S., in addition to some undisclosed overseas locations.

More than $1.9 million from fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award contract, according to the press release.

Last week, United Technologies was awarded $6.7 billion from the U.S. Air Force for sustainment on the Pratt and Whitney F-119 engine that powers Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor.

Similar to Thursday's contract award, United Technologies is also classified as a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract until Dec. 2025.

