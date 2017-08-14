Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Lockheed Martin integrates first modernized A2100 satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Denver CO (SPX) Aug 14, 2017


In a clean room near Denver, Lockheed Martin's first modernized A2100 satellite has undergone the important integration process of three major subsystems.

A team of engineers and technicians at Lockheed Martin has completed the integration of the company's first modernized A2100 satellite. The spacecraft, known as Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1, now moves into final assembly and testing, on track for launch in the second quarter of 2018.

Built for Arabsat and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia, the satellite will provide advanced telecommunications capabilities, including television, internet, telephone and secure mode communications, to customers in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

"We've modeled this activity in our virtual reality lab hundreds of times, but this is the first time we've performed the integration activity of our modernized A2100 satellite in a clean room," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space Systems. "Mating the scalable modules together in a precise method was a critical step for the program, and the team did an exceptional job."

This milestone on a modernized A2100 satellite sees the hybrid propulsion integrated with the payload module and transponder panels. Using a combination of electrical Hall current thrusters and liquid apogee engine, the propulsion subsystem serves as the structural backbone of the satellite and is essential for maneuvering it into its final orbit as well as keeping it on station throughout its mission.

The modernized A2100 builds on a flight-proven bus that is the foundation for more than 40 satellites in orbit today. Through an internally-funded, multi-year modernization effort, Lockheed Martin has enhanced the spacecraft's power, propulsion and electronics, while also adopting the latest advanced engineering and manufacturing techniques to decrease production costs and timelines.

There are five modernized A2100 satellites currently under contract to Lockheed Martin. They are designed for a host of missions and customers around the globe.

TECH SPACE
NASA Tests Autopilot Sensors During Simulations
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Aug 09, 2017
 Inside a large, black-walled facility outside Denver, NASA's Satellite Servicing Projects Division (SSPD) team successfully completed the latest testing of three rendezvous and proximity operations sensors used for satellite servicing applicatons and beyond. These sensors are needed for autonomous rendezvous of spacecraft, which is a vital technology for robotically servicing a satellite. ... read more
Related Links
 Commercial communications satellites at Lockheed Martin
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void
TECH SPACE
Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight

 NASA Guide Outlines Deep Space Rocket's Unprecedented Capabilities

 Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station

 VSS Unity Flies with Propulsion Systems Installed and Live
TECH SPACE
China to build first Mars simulation base

 Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars
TECH SPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
TECH SPACE
Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
TECH SPACE
Active machine learning for the discovery and crystallization of gigantic polyoxometalate molecules

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection

 Machine learning could be key to producing stronger, less corrosive metals

 NASA, Norway to develop Arctic laser-ranging station
TECH SPACE
NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders

 Scientists find four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting closest sun-like star

 TRAPPIST-1 twice as old as our solar system

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
TECH SPACE
Twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune

 Scientists predict chemicals hiding beneath Neptune's icy surface

 Jovian storm looms large in the Jupiter's High North

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement