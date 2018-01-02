Locked Martin to support Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Jan 02, 2018
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract by the Air Force for the Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod, a precision targeting system for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
The $961.1 million deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, comes under the terms of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract, which is a cost-reimbursement deal that could potentially provide additional funds to Lockheed Martin if the company accumulates cost overruns.
The contract taps Lockheed Martin for "sustainment, modernization and development" of the Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod.
The system can be integrated on various fighter and bomber aircraft, including, the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Hornet, B-1 Lancer, B-52 Stratofortress, A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-2, according to Lockheed Martin.
Work on the contract will occur in Florida and Georgia, and is expected to be completed by December 2022.
Washington (UPI) Dec 18, 2017
The Boeing Co. has been awarded a modified contract by the U.S. Air Force in support of AC-130U gunships. The $18.1 million deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, comes under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which provides for cost-reimbursement if overrun costs are accumulated during execution of the contract. The AC-130U gunships, nicknamed "Spooky," a ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement