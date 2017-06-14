Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Launch Vehicle Rocket Engines
 by Launchspace Staff Writers
 Bethesda, MD (SPX) Jun 14, 2017


illustration only

Many innovators have proposed a variety of concepts that might propel a launch vehicle from Earth to orbit. However, only two basic types of rocket engines have survived the test of fire: Solid propellant and liquid propellant rockets. There are still a few who believe hybrids are the answer to achieving orbital speeds with meaningful payloads.

However, none of the liquid/solid contraptions have proven worthy of large investments. Alas, the space launch vehicle community remains limited to a selection of pressure-fed solid motors and pump-fed liquid engines for use on the main stages of space launch systems.

Variations of this theme have been tried, but have failed. For example, pressure-fed liquid rockets have been studied and tested, but have fallen short of the competitive range. A variety of propellants have been proposed, but only a very limited number of combinations have survived.

For example, most of the current liquid-propellant launch stages use either LOX-kerosene or LOX-hydrogen combinations. The latter of these represents the highest energy density combination that has proven to be practical.

Unfortunately, the rocket propulsion research community has not been able to achieve any technologically transformative breakthroughs in the last several decades. The present propellants have been studied, tested and used in operational launch systems over the past half-century.

Rocketdyne's F-1 rocket engine, developed in the late 1950s, was used as the first-stage of the Saturn V. This engine retains the title of the most powerful single-combustion-chamber, liquid-propellant rocket.

Over the past 50 years rocket developers have improved the technology and performance of these propulsive devices, but not by orders of magnitude. Each improvement step has been beneficial, but a breakthrough is needed to make space accessible for all to use.

Even today, after 60 years of space flight research, development and testing, only very wealthy individuals, large corporations and government agencies have access to space.

Humans must leave Earth to explore and thrive. A lack of new propulsion technology is the barrier to further space colonization and popular utilization. There remains a great deal of work to tear down this barrier.

ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 08, 2017
 NASA has selected Dynetics, Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama, to develop and build a universal stage adapter for the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The adapter will connect NASA's Orion spacecraft and provide additional cargo space for the future configurations of the rocket containing an exploration upper stage (EUS). Under the contract, Dynetics will design, develop, test, evaluat ... read more
Related Links
 Launchspace
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 Additional Astronaut on the Space Station Means Dozens of New Team Members on the Ground

 To Be or Not to Be: At 20 ISS Goes Strong, But for How Long

 Russia's New 'Federation' Spacecraft to be Launched from Baikonur in 2022
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS

 Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus

 Russian rocket returns to service with launch of US satellite

 Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload
ROCKET SCIENCE
Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Window to a watery past on Mars

 NASA Finds Evidence of Diverse Environments in Curiosity Samples

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley
ROCKET SCIENCE
What China's space ambitions have to do with politics

 Reusable craft are in CASIC's plans

 China's 1st astronaut details projects for orbital station, manned lunar visit

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop
ROCKET SCIENCE
Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith
ROCKET SCIENCE
Study proves viability of quantum satellite communications

 Indian Space Agency to Work on Electric Propulsion for Large Satellites

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production
ROCKET SCIENCE
The Art of Exoplanets

 A planet hotter than most stars

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 ALMA Finds Ingredient of Life Around Infant Sun-like Stars
ROCKET SCIENCE
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement