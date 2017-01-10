Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TIME AND SPACE
LIGO expected to detect more binary black hole mergers
 by Tomasz Nowakowski for AstroWatch
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 10, 2017


LIGO scientists hope that with more detections of more black hole mergers, our understanding of black hole pairs in the universe will significantly improve. This, together with possible new observations of mergers of neutron stars could provide important insights on stellar evolution and death.

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) broke the news almost one year ago when the first-ever direct observation of gravitational waves was announced. Now LIGO scientists hope that this year could yield even more breakthrough findings in astronomy.

On November 30, LIGO resumed its search for gravitational waves when it was switched from engineering test runs to science observations after a series of upgrades. One of LIGO's observatories, located in Livingston, Louisiana, has now about a 25 percent greater sensitivity for detecting gravitational waves from binary black holes than earlier what allows it to spot black hole mergers at further distances than before.

"We began LIGO's second observing run (called "O2") on November 30, 2016. O2 is planned to continue for approximately six months until the late spring or early summer of 2017. After it ends, we will enter another period of detector commissioning where we will work to improve the Hanford and Livingston detectors' sensitivities through the end of 2017.

It's also possible that the Virgo interferometer (located near Pisa, Italy) will come online and join LIGO sometime in the next few months, which will bring an added capability to our ability to detect and locate gravitational wave sources," David Reitze of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) told Astrowatch.net.

Reitze is the executive director of the LIGO Laboratory, which operates the LIGO Observatories. Caltech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conceived of, built, and operate the LIGO Observatories, with funding provided by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

LIGO scientists hope that with more detections of more black hole mergers, our understanding of black hole pairs in the universe will significantly improve. This, together with possible new observations of mergers of neutron stars could provide important insights on stellar evolution and death.

"It is likely, but not guaranteed, that we will detect more binary black hole mergers during the O2 run. Binary neutron star mergers or a neutron star merging with a black hole would be a new and thus more significant discovery, however the rates for these events are much less certain, so we can not say with any confidence when we will first see them," Reitze said.

He added that the astronomical community is greatly interested in LIGO events, because a gravitational wave source may also emit electromagnetic radiation - gamma rays, x-rays, optical, infrared, and even radio frequencies. This would be true for binary neutron star collisions, neutron star - black hole mergers, and supernovae.

"Astronomers have already searched for electromagnetic emissions from the first LIGO detections, and will continue in O2. We hope that LIGO will become increasingly important as time goes on and we make more discoveries of electromagnetically bright events," Reitze concluded.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 AstroWatch
 Understanding Time and Space





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TIME AND SPACE
Deepest X-ray image ever reveals black hole treasure trove
 University Park PA (SPX) Jan 06, 2017
 An unparalleled image from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory is giving an international team of astronomers the best look yet at the growth of black holes over billions of years beginning soon after the Big Bang. This is the deepest X-ray image ever obtained, collected with about 7 million seconds, or 11 and a half weeks, of Chandra observing time. The image comes from what is known as the ... read more

TIME AND SPACE
Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS

 NASA Assigns Upcoming Space Station Crew Members

 Hubble provides interstellar road map for Voyagers' galactic trek

 The hidden artist of the Soviet space programme
TIME AND SPACE
Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39

 Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT

 Arianespace looks to the future with confidence

 Poor weather delays SpaceX rocket launch five days
TIME AND SPACE
New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity
TIME AND SPACE
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
TIME AND SPACE
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
TIME AND SPACE
Lockheed Martin to build NASA's trojan asteroid explorer Lucy

 Southwestern alumna becomes orbital debris scientist at NASA

 APL provides key instruments for NASA dual Discovery Missions

 Elbit contracted for airborne laser designator work
TIME AND SPACE
Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star

 Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 The blob can learn and teach
TIME AND SPACE
York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement