L-3 awarded $10.2M contract to support T-1A Jayhawk

by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 7, 2017
L-3 Communications as been awarded a modified contract for logistics support of the T-1A aircraft, a medium-range, twin-engine jet trainer.
The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $10.2 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price modification contract, meaning, the contract price is not subject to adjustment due to additional costs that may be accumulated by L-3 Communications.
The T-1A Jayhawk aircraft is primarily used for advanced training of undergraduate student pilots selected to fly airlift or tanker aircraft. Additionally, the Jayhawk is used to train service members within the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps in navigation.
The modified contract taps L-3 Communications to also provide a supply chain maintained by the company, and "equipment maintenance, data and field service representatives.
Work on the contract will be performed at multiple Air Force bases across the country and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Operations and maintenance funds for the full value of the contract have been obligated to L-3 Communications at the time of the award, the Pentagon said.
