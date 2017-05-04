Kenya approved for possible helicopter buy

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017
The possible sale of 12 weaponized MD 530 aircraft to Kenya by the United States has been approved by the State Department.
The sale, which would be handled by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, would come under the Foreign Military Sales program and be worth about $253 million.
This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a strong regional partner who is a regional security leader, undertaking critical operations against al-Shabaab, and a troop contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia," or AMISOM, DSCA said in its notification to Congress.
"This sale will significantly enhance the Kenyan Army's modernization efforts and increase interoperability with the U.S. Armed Forces and other partners in the region," the agency said in press release.
In addition to the aircraft, the proposed sales package would include 24 Heavy Machine Gun Pod 400 systems, 24 M260 rocket launchers, 4,032 M151 rockets, 1,536 2.75-inch M274 smoke signature warhead rockets, and 400,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition.
Communications and navigation equipment, contractor logistics support, training, U.S. Government technical assistance, airframe and weapon system spare parts support, and Special Assigned Airlift Mission flight delivery support are also among the items covered.
MD Helicopters of Arizona would be the main contractor, DSCA said, and about a dozen contractor representatives would be required in country for about a year.
Washington (UPI) Apr 25, 2017
The test flight of Boeing's second T-X trainer aircraft, in a partnership with Saab, took place on April 24th. The plane is marketed as a platform for advanced pilot training, with the US Air Force considered its primary customer. "The jet handled exactly like the first aircraft and the simulator, meeting all expectations," Boeing Test Pilot for Air Force Programs Matt Giese said in a p ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement