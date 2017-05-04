Kenya approved for possible helicopter buy



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017



The possible sale of 12 weaponized MD 530 aircraft to Kenya by the United States has been approved by the State Department.

The sale, which would be handled by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, would come under the Foreign Military Sales program and be worth about $253 million.

This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a strong regional partner who is a regional security leader, undertaking critical operations against al-Shabaab, and a troop contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia," or AMISOM, DSCA said in its notification to Congress.

"This sale will significantly enhance the Kenyan Army's modernization efforts and increase interoperability with the U.S. Armed Forces and other partners in the region," the agency said in press release.

In addition to the aircraft, the proposed sales package would include 24 Heavy Machine Gun Pod 400 systems, 24 M260 rocket launchers, 4,032 M151 rockets, 1,536 2.75-inch M274 smoke signature warhead rockets, and 400,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition.

Communications and navigation equipment, contractor logistics support, training, U.S. Government technical assistance, airframe and weapon system spare parts support, and Special Assigned Airlift Mission flight delivery support are also among the items covered.

MD Helicopters of Arizona would be the main contractor, DSCA said, and about a dozen contractor representatives would be required in country for about a year.

