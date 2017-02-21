Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Kelvin Hughes to provide SharpEye radars for U.K. OPVs
 by Ryan Maass
 London (UPI) Feb 21, 2017


Britain's Royal Navy has selected Kelvin Hughes to supply its SharpEye radar systems for its new Batch 2 offshore patrol vessels.

Under the contract, the ships HMS Tamar and HMS Spey will each be equipped with Kelvin Hughes' radar technology. The agreement follows an earlier deal that equipped HMS Forth, HMS Medway and HMS Trent with SharpEye systems.

SharpEye equipment to be installed includes an I-Band radar for helicopter control and navigation and an E/F-Band Radar to support navigation and collision avoidance. The radars will also include widescreen displays, and will integrate with each ship's Combat Management System.

The radar systems are designed to provide operators with advanced pulse-compressed Doppler navigation and enhanced situational awareness. Kelvin Hughes says its customers are able to use the device to discriminate between their targets and environmental objects on the field.

Britain's offshore patrol vessels are relatively smaller ships used to patrol economic exclusion zones, patrol coastal areas, and support disaster relief efforts. They are also designed to perform counter-terrorism, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy roles.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
New beam pattern yields more precise radar, ultrasound imaging
 Rochester, N.Y. (UPI) Jan 27, 2017
 University of Rochester researchers have developed a novel beam pattern that promises to lend unprecedented sharpness to ultrasound and radar images. The beam's mathematical pattern yields wavelengths that momentarily collapse in on themselves, briefly forming a precise and powerful beam of sound or light waves. "All the energy fits together in time and space so it comes together ... read more

TECH SPACE
Russia launches Progress MS-05 cargo mission to ISS

 Cabbage Patch: 5th crop harvested aboard Space Station

 Study: People don't want their future revealed

 Art and space enter a new dimension
TECH SPACE
SpaceX cargo ship aborts rendezvous with space station

 Energia wants to finalize Sea Launch deal with Boeing

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37

 Russia successfully launches space freighter after crash
TECH SPACE
Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020
TECH SPACE
China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory
TECH SPACE
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
TECH SPACE
Raytheon gets contract for Silent Knight radar systems

 Terma partner wins Indian radar contract

 Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New assembly method for ultra-conformable 'electronic tattoo' devices
TECH SPACE
Ancient microbes push limits of what life can survive on Earth, and off

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 60,000-year-old microbes found in Mexican mine: NASA scientist

 Hunting for runaway worlds
TECH SPACE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement