KC-46A tanker receives electronic testing



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017



The KC-46A Pegasus aerial tanker aircraft is undergoing testing at Benfield Anechoic Facility, or BAF, to ensure that it meets Federal Aviation Administration regulations and certifications requirements, the U.S. Air Force announced this week.

The testing will also determine how resistant the KC-46A is to electromagnetic fields and other environmental factors using Department of Defense standards.

The BAF is operated by the 772nd Test squadron and is the largest anechoic chamber in the world. It provides electromagnetic and radio frequency-resistance testing and can accommodate most current aircraft. The facility allows electronic warfare testing to be conducted without any outside interference.

"It also provides efficient testing that requires a large amount of high power RF radiation whereas outdoors this would be very restrictive, typically limited to shorter nighttime test operations," 772nd TS project lead engineer Delia Reyes said in a press release.

Tankers play a vital role in long-range operations, refueling aircraft in midair in order to extend their range and keep them in the air longer. The KC-46 is a multirole tanker based off the civilian 767 airliner and is designed to carry passengers, cargo and fuel.

