Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















OUTER PLANETS
Jovian storm looms large in the Jupiter's High North
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 04, 2017


Image courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran. For a larger version of this image please go here.

A dynamic storm at the southern edge of Jupiter's northern polar region dominates this Jovian cloudscape, courtesy of NASA's Juno spacecraft. This storm is a long-lived anticyclonic oval named North North Temperate Little Red Spot 1 (NN-LRS-1); it has been tracked at least since 1993, and may be older still. An anticyclone is a weather phenomenon where winds around the storm flow in the direction opposite to that of the flow around a region of low pressure.

It is the third largest anticyclonic oval on the planet, typically around 3,700 miles (6,000 kilometers) long. The color varies between red and off-white (as it is now), but this JunoCam image shows that it still has a pale reddish core within the radius of maximum wind speeds.

Citizen scientists Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran processed this image using data from the JunoCam imager. The image has been rotated so that the top of the image is actually the equatorial regions while the bottom of the image is of the northern polar regions of the planet.

The image was taken on July 10, 2017 at 6:42 p.m. PDT (9:42 p.m. EDT), as the Juno spacecraft performed its seventh close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 7,111 miles (11,444 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude of 44.5 degrees.

JunoCam's raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products here

OUTER PLANETS
Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 13, 2017
 Images of Jupiter's Great Red Spot reveal a tangle of dark, veinous clouds weaving their way through a massive crimson oval. The JunoCam imager aboard NASA's Juno mission snapped pics of the most iconic feature of the solar system's largest planetary inhabitant during its Monday (July 10) flyby. The images of the Great Red Spot were downlinked from the spacecraft's memory on Tuesday and placed o ... read more
Related Links
 Juno at NASA
 The million outer planets of a star called Sol
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

OUTER PLANETS
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli starts third mission on Space Station

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void

 NextSTEP Partners Develop Ground Prototypes to Expand our Knowledge of Deep Space Habitats

 Three-man crew reaches International Space Station
OUTER PLANETS
Iran in 'successful' test of satellite-launch rocket

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 India looks to more launches with new facility from 2018

 Sea Launch to be modernized for Russia's Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
OUTER PLANETS
Eclipse Balloons to Study Effect of Mars-Like Environment on Life

 Portals to new worlds: Martian exploration near the North Pole

 Opportunity enters Automode during solar conjunction pause

 Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!
OUTER PLANETS
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
OUTER PLANETS
Iridium Announces Third Iridium NEXT Launch Date

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia

 UK space companies to develop international partnerships

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies
OUTER PLANETS
JV with Russia to build up to 50 satellite solid-state power amplifiers

 NASA enhances online scientific tool used by hundreds Worldwide

 ARCTEC receives contract for Air Force radar sites in Alaska

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit
OUTER PLANETS
Unexpected life found at bottom of High Arctic lakes

 Researchers detect exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere

 Hubble detects exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere

 An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit
OUTER PLANETS
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement