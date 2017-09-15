Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
Israel receives F-35 aircraft
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017


Two Lockheed Martin F-35 fighters have landed at Israel's Nevatim Air Force Base, bringing the number of F-35s delivered to the country to seven.

The Israeli Air Force said the Adirs, as they are called in Israel, will undergo an integration process and will conduct initial operational testing in December.

"As opposed to the previous aircraft, the Adir is still in development," said Lt. Col. Yotam, commander of the "Golden Eagle" Squadron at the base. "The previous aircraft's program versions were constantly being developed, but with the Adir the developments aren't made just to the program blocks, but to the fundamental systems as well. The F-35's development process is entirely different from any other."

The F-35s for Israel are standard "A" variants and will be modified to Israeli requirements.

Israel is to receive 50 of the advanced fighters from the United States.

AEROSPACE
Airbus wins $4-bln order from Cathay Pacific
 Paris (AFP) Sept 13, 2017
 Airbus said Wednesday it has finalised a more than $4 billion order with Cathay Pacific for 32 of its A321neo aircraft to revamp the Hong Kong-based carrier's regional affiliate. The single-aisle medium-haul jets will be operated by Cathay Dragon which flies from Hong Kong to a number of Asian destinations, Airbus said in a statement. A preliminary agreement had been signed in August. ... read more
