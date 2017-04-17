Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Iran shows off homemade stealth fighter jet
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 17, 2017


Iranian defense industry leaders presented the natively-built Qaher F-313 jet during a ceremony attended by high-ranking government officials.

The jet is a stealth platform previously dismissed as a "hoax" by Western observers due to several aesthetic irregularities. It was showcased during an exhibition hosted by the Iranian Helicopter Support and Renewal Company. RT reports the plane did not fly during the demonstration.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani spoke during the event, and praised the plane while appearing to target Western powers who have traditionally pushed against the country's militarization.

"We don't ask for permission from others to reinforce our armed forces, don't ask for permission to manufacture our missiles, our jets," he said.

During the same event, Iran also unveiled its latest domestically-made jet trainer, dubbed Kowsar. According to Tasnim News Agency, the plane can be used for aerial support missions in short distances, and can carry various weapons.

Iranian defense industry officials also presented a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle, an anti-ship cruise missile, and an air-to-air missile.

AEROSPACE
U.S. F-35s to make first operational deployment in Europe
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017
 U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft will soon head to Europe to perform military exercises, marking the plane's first operational deployment. In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday, the Pentagon revealed the Air Force will participate in training events alongside NATO and other U.S. forces to support the European Reassurance initiative. U.S. an ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
You Say Tomato, I Say Tomatosphere: ISS Science to the Classroom

 NASA Invests in 22 Visionary Exploration Concepts

 No Roscosmos plans to send space tourists to ISS before 2020

 US, Russian Astronauts Prepare for April Crew Swap on Space Station
AEROSPACE
Dream Chaser to use Europe's next-generation docking system

 Europe's largest sounding rocket launched from Esrange

 Bezos sells $1 bn in Amazon stock yearly to pay for rocket firm

 US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US
AEROSPACE
Chile desert combed for clues to life on Mars

 Russia critcal to ExoMars Project says Italian Space Agency Head

 New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight
AEROSPACE
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
AEROSPACE
Ukraine in talks with ESA to become member

 BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science

 Mitsubishi Electric to Build New Satellite Production Facility

 Horizon 2020 European funded DEMOCRITOS project concludes work with some key outcomes
AEROSPACE
Despite EU fines, Greece struggling to promote recycling

 New method for 3-D printing extraterrestrial materials

 Ultra-thin multilayer film for next-generation data storage and processing

 USC Viterbi researchers develop new class of optoelectronic materials
AEROSPACE
Distantly related fish find same evolutionary solution to dark water

 'Body awareness' offers further proof of elephant intelligence

 'Smart' cephalopods trade off genome evolution for prolific RNA editing

 Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride
AEROSPACE
When Jovian Light and Dark Collide

 Neptune's journey during early planet formation was 'smooth and calm'

 Hubble takes close-up portrait of Jupiter

 Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement