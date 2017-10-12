India's TCS profits fall amid weak growth in retail, banking

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Mumbai (AFP) Oct 12, 2017
India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services blamed a two percent fall in quarterly earnings Thursday on muted growth in the retail and banking sectors, two of its largest revenue drivers.
Net profit for the three months ending September fell to 64.46 billion rupees ($990 million) from 65.86 billion rupees a year ago, the software giant said in a statement.
TCS said it had recorded strong revenue growth across all verticals except the banking and retail sectors.
Chief Operating Officer N. Ganapathy Subramaniam said in a statement the company was working to "deliver greater efficiency."
He expected TCS to have stronger growth in the upcoming quarters, he said.
For the quarter, TCS reported a revenue of 305.4 billion rupees, up from 292.84 billion rupees for the same period last year.
India's $150-billion IT sector has long been one of its flagship industries but is facing upheaval in the face of automation, a failure to keep up with new technologies and US President Donald Trump's threat to clamp down on visas.
TCS competitor Infosys is set to release its quarterly results on October 24, its first since its high-profile CEO Vishal Sikka resigned.
vm/mb/fa
New York, NY (SPX) Oct 09, 2017
Columbia Engineering researchers, led by Harish Krishnaswamy, associate professor of electrical engineering, in collaboration with Professor Andrea Alu's group from UT-Austin, continue to break new ground in developing magnet-free non-reciprocal components in modern semiconductor processes. At the IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference in February, Krishnaswamy's group unveiled a new ... read more
Related Links
Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement