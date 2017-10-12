Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CHIP TECH
India's TCS profits fall amid weak growth in retail, banking
 by Staff Writers
 Mumbai (AFP) Oct 12, 2017


India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services blamed a two percent fall in quarterly earnings Thursday on muted growth in the retail and banking sectors, two of its largest revenue drivers.

Net profit for the three months ending September fell to 64.46 billion rupees ($990 million) from 65.86 billion rupees a year ago, the software giant said in a statement.

TCS said it had recorded strong revenue growth across all verticals except the banking and retail sectors.

Chief Operating Officer N. Ganapathy Subramaniam said in a statement the company was working to "deliver greater efficiency."

He expected TCS to have stronger growth in the upcoming quarters, he said.

For the quarter, TCS reported a revenue of 305.4 billion rupees, up from 292.84 billion rupees for the same period last year.

India's $150-billion IT sector has long been one of its flagship industries but is facing upheaval in the face of automation, a failure to keep up with new technologies and US President Donald Trump's threat to clamp down on visas.

TCS competitor Infosys is set to release its quarterly results on October 24, its first since its high-profile CEO Vishal Sikka resigned.

vm/mb/fa

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

CHIP TECH
Columbia engineers invent breakthrough millimeter-wave circulator IC
 New York, NY (SPX) Oct 09, 2017
 Columbia Engineering researchers, led by Harish Krishnaswamy, associate professor of electrical engineering, in collaboration with Professor Andrea Alu's group from UT-Austin, continue to break new ground in developing magnet-free non-reciprocal components in modern semiconductor processes. At the IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference in February, Krishnaswamy's group unveiled a new ... read more
Related Links
 Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CHIP TECH
USNO Astronomers Measure New Distances To Nearby Stars

 OECD calls for tourism to be more sustainable

 Alaska antenna to improve NASA's space communications system

 Fast-moving space industries create new ethical challenges
CHIP TECH
Arianespace to launch COSMO-SkyMed satellites manufactured by Thales

 New Zealand opens first rocket launch site

 Arianespace signs contract for 10 Vega and Vega C launchers

 Launch Vehicle and Missile Ascent Trajectories
CHIP TECH
Lockheed Martin Reveals New Details to its Mars Base Camp Vision

 Fresh Look at Old Data Yields Surprise Near Martian Equator

 Methane belches kept water flowing on ancient Mars

 Large Solar Storm Sparks Global Aurora and Doubles Radiation Levels on the Martian Surface
CHIP TECH
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
CHIP TECH
GomSpace and Luxembourg to develop space activities in the Grand Duchy

 Private companies are launching a new space race

 L-Band Satellite Operators Need To Reposition

 Spacepath Communications Acquires Tango Wave
CHIP TECH
Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops

 New test opens path for better 2-D catalysts

 CONFERS to Establish "Rules of the Road" for On-Orbit Servicing of Satellites
CHIP TECH
MATISSE to Shed Light on the Formation of Earth and Planets

 Glenn Tests Thruster Bound for Metal World

 Searching for Distant Worlds With a Flying Telescope

 Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation
CHIP TECH
Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice

 Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA

 Pluto features given first official names



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement