India's Kerosene-Based Semi-Cryogenic Engine to Be Flight Test Ready by 2021

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (Sputnik) Jun 14, 2017
After the successful launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III (GSLV Mk-III), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now focusing on the semi-cryogenic engine, which uses refined kerosene as a propellant, and is expected to be ready for flight tests it by 2021.
The semi-cryogenic engine uses refined kerosene instead of liquid hydrogen, which is used in combination with liquid oxygen as the propellant in the cryogenic engines. The liquid oxygen will still be used as the oxidizer.
"Various tests are in progress on the engine. Of the four turbo pumps in it, three have undergone tests at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. We plan to have the engine ready by 2019-end, the stage by 2020-end and the first flight by 2021," The New Indian Express quoted S. Somanath, director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) as saying.
LPSC developed the cryogenic engine for the GSLV Mk-II and a more powerful version for the GSLV Mk-III.
"The idea is to replace the second stage of the GSLV Mk-III, which now uses a liquid stage, with the semi-cryo. The rocket will retain the cryogenic upper, third stage. The advantage of inducing the semi-cryogenic stage is the payload capacity of the GSLV Mk-III will increase from four tons to six tons.
"The ability to launch higher payload is commercially enticing proposition as well and put India among a select few countries with that capability," Group Captain Ajey Lele (Retd.), Senior Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi, told Sputnik.
"Kerosene as a fuel has advantages of being an eco-friendly and cost-effective option. Unlike liquid hydrogen - which has to be stored at (-)253 degree Celsius, it is stable at normal temperature," Lele said.
On June 5, India launched the GSLV Mark III carrying the 3,136kg GSAT-19 communication satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
station at NASA
Washington DC (SPX) Jun 08, 2017
NASA has selected Dynetics, Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama, to develop and build a universal stage adapter for the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The adapter will connect NASA's Orion spacecraft and provide additional cargo space for the future configurations of the rocket containing an exploration upper stage (EUS). Under the contract, Dynetics will design, develop, test, evaluat ... read more
Related Links
ISRO
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement