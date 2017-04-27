Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
India to launch GSAT-9 communication satellite on May 5: ISRO
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (IANS) May 01, 2017


GSAT-9

India will launch communication satellite GSAT-9 using its heavy rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) on May 5, the ISRO said on Friday.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the GSAT-9 communication satellite is being launched with an objective to provide different communication applications in Ku-band with coverage over South Asian countries.

"GSAT-9 is configured around the ISRO's standard I-2K bus, with lift off mass of 2,230 kg. The main structure of the satellite is cuboid in shape built around a central cylinder with a mission life of more than 12 years," it said.

The GSLV rocket will fly with indigenous cryogenic engine and would blast off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the ISRO added.

New Russian Medium-Class Carrier Rocket Could Compete With SpaceX's Falcon
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 27, 2017
 A new medium-class carrier rocket to be developed in Russia will be able to compete with the Falcon rocket manufactured by the US-based SpaceX company, Russia's RSC Energia space corporation said. "RSC Energia proposes the development of a new medium-class launch vehicle for launches from Baikonur and Vostochny cosmodromes, as well as from the Sea Launch," the company's General Director Vl ... read more
