India to launch GSAT-9 communication satellite on May 5: ISRO

by Staff Writers
New Delhi (IANS) May 01, 2017
India will launch communication satellite GSAT-9 using its heavy rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) on May 5, the ISRO said on Friday.
According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the GSAT-9 communication satellite is being launched with an objective to provide different communication applications in Ku-band with coverage over South Asian countries.
"GSAT-9 is configured around the ISRO's standard I-2K bus, with lift off mass of 2,230 kg. The main structure of the satellite is cuboid in shape built around a central cylinder with a mission life of more than 12 years," it said.
The GSLV rocket will fly with indigenous cryogenic engine and would blast off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the ISRO added.
