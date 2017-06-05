Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
India shows off space prowess with launch of mega-rocket
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) June 5, 2017


India Monday successfully launched its most powerful home-produced rocket, another milestone for its indigenous space programme which one day hopes to put a human into orbit.

The 43-metre (140-foot) rocket hurtled into a clear sky at 5:28 pm (1158 GMT) from the southern island of Sriharikota, one of two sites used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch satellites.

Scientists hugged each other and cheered as the 640-tonne rocket lifted off.

"The GSLV - MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission takes India closer to the next generation launch vehicle and satellite capability," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his Twitter account.

"The nation is proud!"

The rocket boasts a powerful engine that has been developed in India over many years. Programme managers hope to reduce reliance on European engines that have propelled some of India's spacecraft in the past.

The GSLV Mk III rocket carried a satellite weighing more than three tonnes into a high orbit above Earth, a landmark achievement as India had struggled to match the heavier payloads of other space giants.

"They just launched the most powerful engine in India. It is a cryogenic engine, which took them 20 years to develop. Some engineers have spent their life working on this," Mathieu Weiss, a representative in India for France's space agency CNES, told AFP.

The launch is another feather in the cap for scientists at ISRO, who won Asia's race to Mars in 2014 when an Indian spacecraft reached the Red Planet on a shoestring budget.

That feat burnished India's reputation as a reliable low-cost option for space exploration, with its $73 million price tag drastically undercutting NASA's Maven Mars $671-million mission.

ISRO is also mulling the idea of missions to Jupiter and Venus.

- Reaching for the stars -

India is vying for a larger slice of the booming commercial satellite business as phone, internet and other companies seek expanded and more high-end communications.

In February India put a record 104 satellites in orbit from a single rocket, surpassing Russia which launched 39 satellites in one mission in June 2014.

The rocket's main cargo on that occasion was a 714-kilogram (1,574-pound) satellite for Earth observation but it was also loaded with 103 smaller "nano satellites", nearly all from other countries.

Although India has successfully launched lighter satellites in recent years, this latest rocket is capable of carrying a massive four-tonne payload into high orbit -- twice the capacity of its predecessor, ISRO says.

The space agency tested a less-developed version of the rocket in December 2014 while the cryogenic engine was still in the testing phase.

It carried an unmanned crew capsule which separated from the rocket and splashed down in the Bay of Bengal off India's east coast 20 minutes after liftoff.

The Indian-made capsule was designed to carry up to three astronauts but ISRO said it would take at least another seven years to reach the point where a crew could be put into space.

India wants to become the fourth nation -- after Russia, the United States and China -- to put astronauts into orbit but its manned spaceflight programme has experienced multiple stops and starts.

ROCKET SCIENCE
Colossal rocket-launching plane rolls toward testing
 San Francisco (AFP) June 1, 2017
 A colossal aircraft capable of launching satellite-toting rockets into space is closer to testing, having been rolled out of a hangar in the desert, its creators said on Wednesday. The project backed by billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has been proceeding for about six years and was on track for its first launch demonstration as early as 2019, Stratolaunch Systems Corporation chie ... read more
Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Roscosmos Says Cooperation With NASA Unaffected by 'Political Outbursts'

 Russia's New 'Federation' Spacecraft to be Launched from Baikonur in 2022

 Astronauts return after marathon ISS mission

 From 2D to 3D, Space Station Microscope Gets an Upgrade
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX's first recycled Dragon arrives at space station

 SpaceX blasts off cargo using recycled spaceship

 India shows off space prowess with launch of mega-rocket

 Eutelsat signs new launch contract with Arianespace
ROCKET SCIENCE
Study estimates amount of water needed to carve Martian valleys

 Collateral damage from cosmic rays increases cancer risks for Mars astronauts

 Curiosity Peels Back Layers on Ancient Martian Lake

 Student-Made Mars Rover Concepts Lift Off
ROCKET SCIENCE
Spotlight: First China-designed experiment flies to space station

 News Analysis: U.S.-China space freeze may thaw with new commercial pathway

 China willing to cooperate in peaceful space exploration: Xi

 California Woman Charged for Trying to Hand Over Sensitive Space Tech to China
ROCKET SCIENCE
Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith

 New Horizons for Alexander Gerst
ROCKET SCIENCE
Study proves viability of quantum satellite communications

 Indian Space Agency to Work on Electric Propulsion for Large Satellites

 Saudi deal for counterfire radars approved by U.S. State Department

 Mitsubishi Electric Completes New Satellite Component Production Facility
ROCKET SCIENCE
Discovery reveals planet almost as hot as the Sun

 A planet hotter than most stars

 Hubble's tale of 2 exoplanets - Nature vs nurture

 Astronomers discover alien world hotter than most stars
ROCKET SCIENCE
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement