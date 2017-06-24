India launches PSLV rocket with 31 satellites

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (Sputnik) Jun 24, 2017
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched on Friday PSLV-C38 rocket on a mission to send 31 satellites, including India's Cartosat 2 and NIUSAT satellites along with 29 foreign nano satellites, into orbit, ISRO said in a press release.
"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38), launched the 712 kg [0.7 tonnes] Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243 kg [0.2 tonnes] at lift-off into a 505 km [313 mile] polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO)," ISRO said.
According to ISRO, the co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites from 14 countries namely, Austria, Belgium, Chile, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as one nano satellite from India.
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi congratulated ISRO on the successful launch.
"Congratulations to ISRO on its 40th successful Polar satellite launch carrying 31 satellites from 15 countries. You make us proud!," Modi said on Twitter.
The Catrosat-2 series satellite was designed for the needs of the Indian military, and its launch will enhance country's aerial and detecting capabilities. The launch of international nano satellites is a part of ISRO commercial agreements with foreign customers.
Source: Sputnik News
London, UK (SPX) Jun 23, 2017
Welcoming the UK's focus on low-cost, reliable commercial spaceflight activities in the Queens's Speech, a UK company has revealed details of a 1200m2 space rocket factory currently building vertical launch vehicles that will be launched into orbit from the UK. Orbex, a UK company that has raised significant venture capital investment, is building a space micro-launcher, a small launch veh ... read more
Related Links
Indian Space Research Organization
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement