India launches PSLV rocket with 31 satellites

New Delhi (Sputnik) Jun 24, 2017



The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched on Friday PSLV-C38 rocket on a mission to send 31 satellites, including India's Cartosat 2 and NIUSAT satellites along with 29 foreign nano satellites, into orbit, ISRO said in a press release.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38), launched the 712 kg [0.7 tonnes] Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243 kg [0.2 tonnes] at lift-off into a 505 km [313 mile] polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO)," ISRO said.

According to ISRO, the co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites from 14 countries namely, Austria, Belgium, Chile, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as one nano satellite from India.

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi congratulated ISRO on the successful launch.

"Congratulations to ISRO on its 40th successful Polar satellite launch carrying 31 satellites from 15 countries. You make us proud!," Modi said on Twitter.

The Catrosat-2 series satellite was designed for the needs of the Indian military, and its launch will enhance country's aerial and detecting capabilities. The launch of international nano satellites is a part of ISRO commercial agreements with foreign customers.

