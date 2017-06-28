India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lisbon agreed with Portuguese authorities on creation of alliance to advance space research, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
India, Portugal sing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of space, according to the statement.
"During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lisbon, the two sides signed MoUs for creation of an India Portugal Space Alliance and for advancing collaborative research," the statement read, adding that the countries are set to cooperate on developing the nano and micro satellites.
The sides also intend to create a Center on the Azores Archipelago - the Atlantic International Research Center, according to the statement.
Source: Sputnik News
Paris (ESA) Jun 22, 2017
How do you prepare for space missions on Earth? One way is to simulate an expedition into space underwater. Yesterday, six aquanauts dived almost 20 m to the sea floor where they will spend 10 days living and working below the waves. The team taking part in NEEMO 22, the 22nd NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations mission, consists of astronauts, technicians and scientists who are now ... read more
Related Links
ISRO
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement