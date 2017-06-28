India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation



by Staff Writers



New Delhi (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lisbon agreed with Portuguese authorities on creation of alliance to advance space research, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

India, Portugal sing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of space, according to the statement.

"During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lisbon, the two sides signed MoUs for creation of an India Portugal Space Alliance and for advancing collaborative research," the statement read, adding that the countries are set to cooperate on developing the nano and micro satellites.

The sides also intend to create a Center on the Azores Archipelago - the Atlantic International Research Center, according to the statement.

Source: Sputnik News

