SPACE TRAVEL
India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017


illustration only

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lisbon agreed with Portuguese authorities on creation of alliance to advance space research, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

India, Portugal sing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of space, according to the statement.

"During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lisbon, the two sides signed MoUs for creation of an India Portugal Space Alliance and for advancing collaborative research," the statement read, adding that the countries are set to cooperate on developing the nano and micro satellites.

The sides also intend to create a Center on the Azores Archipelago - the Atlantic International Research Center, according to the statement.

Source: Sputnik News

Return to the blue
 Paris (ESA) Jun 22, 2017
 How do you prepare for space missions on Earth? One way is to simulate an expedition into space underwater. Yesterday, six aquanauts dived almost 20 m to the sea floor where they will spend 10 days living and working below the waves. The team taking part in NEEMO 22, the 22nd NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations mission, consists of astronauts, technicians and scientists who are now ... read more
