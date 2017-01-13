Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Jan 23, 2017


The successful launch of GSLV will make India self-sufficient in the space program. It is currently dependent on European launch vehicles for sending communication satellites into space.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has decided to postpone the launch of its heaviest rocket GSLV Mk-III by a few months as it did not complete the necessary tests on time. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) was scheduled for launch on January 20.

"Subsequently, some more tests are planned for the vehicle and the stage level tests also got delayed. Now, these tests will be conducted this month. If any issues arise during the tests we will correct them," K Sivan, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), told Deccan Chronicle.

The launch campaign for the first developmental flight of GSLV Mk-III began on September 29, 2016, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. The rocket will deploy an indigenous communication satellite GSAT-19, weighing 3.3 tons and carrying Ka/ Ku band payloads.

"Simultaneously, ISRO is working towards increasing the payload capacity of GSLV Mk-III beyond four tons. The strategies identified to achieve the increased payload capacity include performance improvement of propulsion systems, inert mass optimization and miniaturization of avionics system," a government official told Sputnik.

India's space resume doesn't look impressive vis-a-vis manned missions due to its inability to send heavy satellites into space. With the successful launch of GSLV, India can plan manned missions to the moon and unmanned ones to Mars, Venus or Jupiter.

India has mastered in lightweight satellite launch with the help of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) which is capable of sending lightweight satellites into lower earth orbit.

Source: Sputnik News


