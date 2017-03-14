Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IAI unveils radar that detects targets in dense forests
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017


Israel Aerospace Industries on Tuesday revealed a new radar capable of identifying targets traveling through heavily wooded areas.

The radar, known as the ELM-2112FP persistent surveillance foliage penetration radar, was developed by IAI subsidiary ELTA Systems, and will be displayed at the upcoming LAAD Defense & Security conference in Brazil.

The conference is scheduled to take place between April 4 and April 7 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The ELM-2112FP is being marketed as a border security solution with all-weather infrastructure protection applications on land and sea. According to IAI, the system provides previously unavailable capabilities, and has already been successfully deployed.

"This radar is a technological breakthrough that takes the family of persistent radars a step further by providing a viable solution for securing borders and facilities," ELTA Systems general manager Israel Lupa explained in a press release. "This unique and proven capability offers a real and immediate operational solution to the full area persistent surveillance, and we are confident that there will be a strong demand for such a system."

The ELM-2112FP's forest-penetrating abilities are supported by Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave technology, or FMCW, which allows operators to track personnel and vehicle movements in congested regions of interest in real-time regardless of a clear line-of-sight. IAI maintains the technology will help eliminate "intelligence gaps" in compromised areas.

"Using this radar has opened our eyes in places that were so far beyond our vision; this system has huge operational value," the company said, quoting an unmanned border protection commander.

Mikros contracted for U.S. Navy radar support systems
 Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
 The U.S. Navy awarded Mikros Systems Corporation with an $11.5 million contract to perform engineering and technical support services for radar support systems. The three-year agreement includes engineering, product support and upgrades for Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Test sets, which are used to operate and maintain advanced radars such as the AN/SPY-1 phased array integrat ... read more
