VSAT NEWS
Hughes maintains leading position in VSAT market
 by Staff Writers
 Germantown MD (SPX) May 10, 2017


illustration only

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), was again confirmed as the leading global provider in both enterprise and consumer sectors of the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) satellite communications industry by London-based COMSYS, one of the industry's leading research organizations. This continues a legacy that dates back more than 30 years since Hughes invented and deployed the first commercial satellite network in the mid-80s.

The 14th Edition of the COMSYS VSAT Report states that Hughes was the #1 VSAT vendor in 2016 in terms of units shipped (consumer and enterprise) and total revenue from hardware sales. For the year, Hughes shipped 44.3% of all enterprise VSATs and 57% of all consumer VSATs.

Historically, Hughes combined enterprise and consumer VSAT market share stands at 50.2%, with more than 5.5 million units shipped to more than 100 countries. "Hughes' presence casts a shadow over almost every player in the market," according to the report.

COMSYS attributed Hughes success to the company's in-depth understanding of the global marketplace and its customers, as well as its continuing creation and delivery of innovative solutions to meet their changing needs.

"The company has consistently beaten its competitors to the punch in terms of the delivery of new breakthroughs in technology - in mid-2016 it released the first DVB-S2X VSAT platform at least six months ahead of every other competitor," said Susan Bull, senior analyst at COMSYS.

The report cites several key drivers behind customers' decisions to choose Hughes:

+ Market leadership

+ Understanding of competitive pricing

+ Cutting-edge products

+ Confidence the system will work reliably

"Hughes is the only company which has been able to demonstrate sustained leadership in technology, market share and financial results in the VSAT business. This undoubtedly gives its customers a confidence which cannot be matched by others," Bull added.

The report also shows that Hughes continues to lead in the North American market, with a 55% share of the consumer market for its HughesNet service, the world's largest satellite network with over 1 million subscribers. Hughes has a 66.9% share of the North American enterprise market, with its nearest competitor having about a quarter of the sites that Hughes has in service.

"Market leadership is not so much a goal but rather a by-product of our uncompromising focus on engineering the best technology and services that our customers need," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes. "We welcome the market accolades but we are not resting on them, and this COMSYS report gives us a new set of benchmarks to exceed in the coming years."

VSAT NEWS
UHP To Provide High-Availability VSAT Network to Major European Utility Company
 Montreal, Canada (SPX) Apr 26, 2017
 UHP Networks Inc, a leading manufacturer of innovative VSAT equipment, reports it has been selected to provide VSAT network solution to a major electrical utility company in the European Union. The high-availability network consists of two geographically redundant hubs and hundreds of remotes. Smart grid technologies, including - among other elements - substation automation, supervisory co
