Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ICE WORLD
Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Paris (AFP) July 5, 2017


A chunk of ice bigger than the US state of Delaware is hanging by a thread from the West Antarctic ice shelf, satellite images revealed Wednesday.

When it finally calves from the Larsen C ice shelf, one of the biggest icebergs in recorded history will be set adrift -- some 6,600 square kilometres (2,550 square miles) in total, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

The iceberg's depth below sea level could be as much as 210 metres (almost 700 feet), or about 60 storeys, it said.

"The crack in the ice is now around 200 kilometres (125 miles) long, leaving just five kilometres between the end of the fissure and the ocean," the ESA said in a statement.

"Icebergs calve from Antarctica all the time, but because this one is particularly large its path across the ocean needs to be monitored as it could pose a hazard to maritime traffic."

Scientists tracking the berg's progression expect it to break of within months.

The Larsen C shelf will lose more than 10 percent of its total surface area.

The massive ice cube will float in water and by itself will not add to sea levels when it melts.

The real danger is from inland glaciers.

Ice shelves float on the sea, extending from the coast, and are fed by slow-flowing glaciers from the land.

They act as giant brakes, preventing glaciers from flowing directly into the ocean.

If the glaciers held in check by Larsen C spilt into the Antarctic Ocean, it would lift the global water mark by about 10 centimetres (four inches), researchers have said.

The calving of ice shelves occurs naturally, though global warming is believed to have accelerated the process.

Warming ocean water erodes the underbelly of the ice shelves, while rising air temperatures weaken them from above.

The nearby Larsen A ice shelf collapsed in 1995, and Larsen B dramatically broke up seven years later.

The ESA is keeping an eye on Larsen C with its Copernicus and CryoSat Earth orbiters.

Man-made global warming has already lifted average global air temperatures by about one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial levels.

Antarctica is one of the world's fastest-warming regions.

The world's nations undertook in the Paris Agreement, inked in 2015, to cap average global warming at "well under" 2 C.

ICE WORLD
Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat
 Brisbane, Australia (SPX) Jul 03, 2017
 Ice-free areas of Antarctica - home to more than 99 per cent of the continent's terrestrial plants and animals - could expand by more than 17,000km2 by the end of this century, a study published in Nature reveals. Led by University of Queensland School of Biological Sciences PhD student Jasmine Lee, the study is the first to investigate how ice-free areas in Antarctica may be affected by c ... read more
Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation

 Return to the blue
ICE WORLD
80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO

 ArianeGroup starts production of VINCI engine combustion chamber

 Modified Proton-M carrier rocket to be first launched in 2019

 N. Korea conducts rocket engine test: report
ICE WORLD
No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars

 Laser-targeting AI Yields More Mars Science

 Mars rover Opportunity on walkabout near crater rim

 Mars Orbiter spots rover ascending Mount Sharp
ICE WORLD
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab
ICE WORLD
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites

 SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite
ICE WORLD
True romance in the air at Tokyo virtual reality show

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 A bioplastic derived from soy protein which can absorb up to 40 times its own weight

 New polymer goes for a walk when illuminated
ICE WORLD
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 NASA keeps a close eye on tiny stowaways

 Could a Dedicated Mission to Enceladus Detect Microbial Life There
ICE WORLD
Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus

 NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 The curious case of the warped Kuiper Belt

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement