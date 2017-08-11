Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRON AND ICE
How to watch this weekend's Perseid meteor shower
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017


Skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere will be treated to a show of shooting stars on Friday and Saturday night as the Perseid meteor shower peaks over the weekend.

There is one problem, however: a near-full moon. The moon turned full on August 7. By Saturday, the moon will be an 80 percent full waning gibbous.

Clouds and light-pollution -- whether from skyscrapers or full moons -- are the primary enemies of stargazing.

Rumors that this month's Perseids will be of epic proportions have been propagating online. Those spreading the hype apparently failed to check the lunar calendar.

Despite the glare of the moon, viewers will still be able to see some shooting stars, perhaps as many as 20 per hour in the early morning hours. The shooting stars will appear as if they're coming from the direction of the constellation Perseus.

Meteor showers happen when Earth's orbit passes through a trail of rocky debris left behind by a comet. The Perseids are created by the collision between Earth's atmosphere and debris deposited by the Swift-Tuttle comet. As the cometary debris burns up in the atmosphere, fiery trails streak across the sky.

Occasionally, Earth does encounter regions of especially dense cometary debris, yielding what astronomers call an "outburst."

Models have predicted a Perseids outburst the past two years.

"At best, they outburst from a normal rate between 80 and 100 meteors per hour to a few hundred per hour," Bill Cooke, an astronomer at NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office in Huntsville, Ala., said in a blog post. "The best Perseid performance of which we are aware occurred back in 1993, when the peak Perseid rate topped 300 meteors per hour. Last year also saw an outburst of just over 200 meteors per hour."

If clouds ruin your plans to watch the Perseids, the online observatory Slooh will stream the meteor shower live starting Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT.

IRON AND ICE
Dutch scientists fete rare meteorite find
 The Hague (AFP) June 26, 2017
 Dutch scientists on Monday celebrated the rare discovery of meteorite in The Netherlands, which at 4.5-billion years old may hold clues to the birth of our solar system. "Meteorites are very special because we do not have rocks of this age on earth," said geologist Leo Kriegsman from the Naturalis biodiversity centre in Leiden in a YouTube video marking the occasion. The fist-sized meteo ... read more
Related Links
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void
IRON AND ICE
Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight

 NASA Guide Outlines Deep Space Rocket's Unprecedented Capabilities

 Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station

 VSS Unity Flies with Propulsion Systems Installed and Live
IRON AND ICE
China to build first Mars simulation base

 Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars
IRON AND ICE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
IRON AND ICE
Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
IRON AND ICE
Active machine learning for the discovery and crystallization of gigantic polyoxometalate molecules

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection

 Machine learning could be key to producing stronger, less corrosive metals

 NASA, Norway to develop Arctic laser-ranging station
IRON AND ICE
NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders

 Scientists find four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting closest sun-like star

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world
IRON AND ICE
Twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune

 Jovian storm looms large in the Jupiter's High North

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement