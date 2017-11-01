Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CARBON WORLDS
Hong Kong set to auction $42 million 'Pink Promise' diamond
 by Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 1, 2017


An enormous oval-shaped diamond named the "Pink Promise" is set to be auctioned at Christie's in Hong Kong, with an eye-watering US$42 million price tag.

A 14.93-carat pink gemstone forms the centre-piece of the diamond-studded ring.

A Christie's spokesman said it was one of the most important pink diamonds ever to be sold because of its colour and clarity.

"The rarity of pink diamond makes it so valuable," Fung Chiang of Christie's jewellery department told AFP.

"For diamond production every year, we are talking about less than two percent (for) coloured diamonds," Chiang said, adding that not every piece shares the same "beautiful" colour.

Researchers still do not fully understand the "exact structural defect" that causes the appealing pink hues, the auction house added in a statement Wednesday.

The ring will go under the hammer on November 28 in Hong Kong.

An ongoing anti-corruption drive in mainland China has done little to dent feverish bidding in Hong Kong's auction houses.

A 1,000-year-old bowl from China's Song Dynasty sold at auction house Sotheby's to an anonymous bidder for $37.7 million in the city last month, breaking the record for Chinese ceramics.

The small piece -- which dates from 960-1127 -- stole the previous record of $36.05 million set in 2014 for a Ming Dynasty wine cup which was snapped up by a Shanghai tycoon famous for making eye-watering bids.

Earlier this year, a giant diamond named the "Pink Star" broke the world record for a gemstone sold at auction when it fetched $71.2 million at Sotheby's.

The 59.60-carat rock was sold to the city's Chow Tai Fook jewellery chain which has a strong presence across East Asia.

Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau, who was convicted of bribery in Macau in 2015, made waves that year when he spent $48.4 million on a 12.03-carat diamond for his then-seven-year-old daughter at Sotheby's in Geneva.

The purchase came a day after he scooped up a 16.08-carat pink diamond for a comparatively modest $28.5 million at Christie's.

CARBON WORLDS
Taming 'wild' electrons in graphene
 New Brunswick NJ (SPX) Oct 26, 2017
 Graphene - a one-atom-thick layer of the stuff in pencils - is a better conductor than copper and is very promising for electronic devices, but with one catch: Electrons that move through it can't be stopped. Until now, that is. Scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick have learned how to tame the unruly electrons in graphene, paving the way for the ultra-fast transport of electrons ... read more
Related Links
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CARBON WORLDS
Pope asks spacemen life's big questions in ISS live chat

 Plants and psychological well-being in space

 Spacewalkers fix robotic arm in time to grab next cargo ship

 NASA develops and tests new housing for in-orbit science payloads
CARBON WORLDS
Thruster for Mars mission breaks records

 Draper and Sierra Nevada Corporation announce new agreement for space missions

 Aerojet Rocketdyne breaks ground on advanced manufacturing center in Huntsville

 New solid rocket motor development facility completed at Spaceport America
CARBON WORLDS
Mars Rover Mission Progresses Toward Resumed Drilling

 Solar eruptions could electrify Martian moons

 MAVEN finds Mars has a twisted tail

 Mine craft for Mars
CARBON WORLDS
Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation
CARBON WORLDS
Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network
CARBON WORLDS
Turning a material upside down can sometimes make it softer

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 Discovery of a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors SrYbInO4

 Technique offers advance in testing micro-scale compressive strength of cement
CARBON WORLDS
Comet mission reveals 'missing link' in our understanding of planet formation

 Astronomers discover sunscreen snow falling on hot exoplanet

 Marine microbes living beneath seabed resort to cannibalism

 New NASA study improves search for habitable worlds
CARBON WORLDS
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement