HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Paris, France (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
According to Euroconsult's latest report, High Throughput Satellites: Vertical Market Analysis and Forecasts, the total committed investment from the 30 satellite operators in HTS systems has reached nearly $19 billion.
Compared to the 36 launches of GEO-HTS systems over the past decade, another ~100 GEO-HTS systems are expected to launch from 2017 to 2025, at an average of 11 launches per year. Of these ~100 GEO-HTS systems, roughly 60 have yet to be officially contracted and are still open to the market.
"After relatively low net additions of HTS supply in 2015 and 2016, due in part to slippage of launch schedules, capacity supply is now set to more than double to nearly 2,000 Gbps by 2018, reaching roughly 3,600 Gbps by 2020," said Brent Prokosh, Senior Consultant at Euroconsult and contributor to the report.
"Nevertheless, the growth in GEO-HTS is to be overshadowed by the emergence of non-geostationary (NGSO) constellation projects.
NGSO-HTS constellation projects are building momentum, promising massive volumes of capacity supply, low latency and global (or near-global) coverage.
While it is highly unlikely that all will come to fruition, NGSO-HTS projects such as the continued expansion of SES' O3b fleet of MEO satellites, OneWeb, SpaceX, Telesat and LeoSat would combine to account for over $20 billion of required investment capital and add upwards of 40 Tbps of supply."
NGSO-HTS demand, anchored by O3b today, is projected to grow at an average pace of over 40% per year as at least one LEO-HTS constellation is anticipated to be built and launched within the forecast period. Total HTS capacity lease revenues are forecasted to reach more than $6 billion by 2025, generating over $36 billion in aggregate revenues over the period.
As a sign of strong underlying and elastic demand, this impressive revenue growth is expected to be achieved despite the confluence of factors combining to drive capacity prices substantially lower, including growing supply, long-term bulk contracts and an increasingly commoditized market for telecom network services.
The report specifically highlights the actual usage and upside potential for major market verticals:
Research Report: High Throughput Satellites: Vertical Market Analysis and Forecasts
Luxembourg (SPX) Jun 27, 2017
SES has been able to draw on its global satellite fleet of over 50 geostationary satellites to rapidly restore customers capacity following a significant anomaly affecting the AMC-9 satellite on Saturday 17 June 2017. SES immediately engaged with customers and was able to quickly offer a restoration capacity plan to transfer services to alternative satellites and minimise disruption. By la ... read more
Related Links
Euroconsult's
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement