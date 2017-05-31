Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter passes design review
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017


Leonardo, IMP revive team for Canadian helicopter program
Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017 - Leonardo Helicopters and IMP Aerospace & Defence are re-establishing a special team for modernization of the Royal Canadian Air Force SAR helicopters, the companies announced Monday.

The team will also support the expansion of the EH101/CH-149 Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter fleet through the conversion of AW101-519 helicopters.

"Through Team Cormorant, Leonardo Helicopters will be able to deliver significant industrial technology benefits and a value proposition that will transfer new skills and knowledge to Canada, creating and sustaining more than 360 high-skilled jobs across the country," John Ponsonby, Leonardo Helicopters UK managing director, said in a press release.

"The Cormorant CMLU [Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade] and Conversion Program will deliver Canada the most advanced and capable, state-of-the-art Search and Rescue helicopter available anywhere in the world today or the foreseeable future and the best value for Canada."

Team Cormorant is made up of Leonardo Helicopters, the original manufacturer of the EH101 and AW101 helicopters; IMP, the prime contractor for Cormorant in-service support; and

other key Canadian companies.

Canada currently has a fleet of 14 Cormorant helicopters, with additional helicopters obtained by the Government of Canada when it acquired the assets of the U.S. VH-71 presidential helicopter program.

Those additional helicopters are in storage at IMP Aerospace in Halifax.

The CMLU offers significant reductions in cost of ownership and will deliver the conversion without reducing the current search-and-rescue aircraft availability.

Lockheed Martin has announced that is successfully completed an Air Vehicle Critical Design Review for the U.S. Air Force Combat Rescue Helicopter program. The review will allow the construction, testing and evaluation of the HH-60W helicopter to move forward.

"This milestone is an important achievement and demonstrates Sikorsky and the Air Force are well aligned on the technical requirements of the HH-60W," Tim Healy, CRH program director for Sikorsky, said in a press release. "We got here by conducting several milestones on or ahead of schedule, and we are committed to staying on that track as we build the first HH-60W aircraft."

Sikorsky was awarded the Combat Rescue Helicopter in June 2014 with a $1.28 billion development contract. The Air Force is expected to order 112 of the rotorcraft to replace the venerable existing fleet of HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters.

The original contract includes test aircraft, maintenance, training and simulation suites, and a $203 million modification in January 2017 brought the total number of test helicopters to nine.

The HH-60W is a modified version of the UH-60M Black Hawk, the standard medium-lift helicopter for the U.S. Army and other allied nations. It has greater range, larger internal cabin space and more powerful engines.

AEROSPACE
Triumph Group selected for V-22 components
 Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017
 Triumph Group Inc is expected to continue manufacturing components for V-22 aircraft if Boeing Bell is successful in contract negotiations with the U.S. Navy. The components would be of empennage, elevator, ramp extensions, ramp mounted weapons system floor boards, main landing gear doors and sponsons for the V-22 through 2024. Triumph will also manufacture cargo ramps and doors ... read more
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
