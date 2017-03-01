Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
GomSpace to supply 3 satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation
 by Staff Writers
 London, UK (SPX) Mar 01, 2017


File image.

GomSpace ApS a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB has been selected by and has entered into a procurement contract with the UK company Sky and Space Global (UK) Ltd. to develop and deliver a constellation of satellites within a 4 year period.

The first delivery of satellites will be in 2018. The revenue will be distributed over the term of the agreement. The total value of this order is depending on several options including development, services and choice of satellites and will therefore range between approximately EUR 35.0 and 55.0 million.

"GomSpace is extremely excited to be part of this ground-breaking project from Sky and Space Global (UK) Ltd. With this project, we believe that Sky and Space Global, seconded by GomSpace, is on the verge of a breakthrough for nanosatellites in the professional low-earth orbit satellite business," says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

"We are getting very close to the launch of our first 3 Diamonds mission, to which GomSpace is already a key supplier, and our goal is to build a communication network based on a constellation of nanosatellites.

"This contract with GomSpace is another step towards a commercial, revenue generating service. We are very happy to continue working with GomSpace which have proven their value and capabilities," says Meir Moalem, CEO of Sky and Space Global Ltd.

SPACEMART
OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet
 Washington (AFP) Feb 28, 2017
 Satellite telecom firms OneWeb and Intelsat announced plans Tuesday to merge, and a fresh $1.7 billion investment from Japan's SoftBank to advance an ambitious "internet in the sky" plan. The deal aims "to create a financially stronger company with the flexibility to aggressively pursue new growth opportunities resulting from the explosion in demand for broadband connectivity for people and ... read more
Related Links
 GomSpace
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEMART
How bright is the future of space food

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads

 Guardsmen to test space capsule recovery systems

 NASA and SpaceX gives ASU a competitive edge in technological innovation
SPACEMART
SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year

 Flight Hardware for NASA's Space Launch System on Its Way to Cape

 Spacex To Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond The Moon Next Year

 Sounding Rocket Flies in Alaska to Study Auroras
SPACEMART
Martian Winds Carve Mountains, Move Dust, Raise Dust

 Science checkout continues for ExoMars orbiter

 More Earth-like than moon-like

 NASA Explores Opportunity for Smaller Experiments to 'Hitch a Ride' to Mars
SPACEMART
China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration
SPACEMART
GomSpace to supply 3 satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data
SPACEMART
When Rocket Science Meets X-ray Science

 York Space partners with Metropolitan State for Denver satellite facility

 NASA team develops modular avionics systems for small missions

 Keeping Our Cool in Space
SPACEMART
Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 The missing link in how planets form

 Does Pluto Have The Ingredients For Life?
SPACEMART
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement