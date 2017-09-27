Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Germany, Norway join aerial tanker project
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017


Australian firm to assemble GE engines
Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017 - GE's Marine Solutions' LM2500 gas turbine modules are to be manufactured in Australia by RJE Global in support of a Royal Australian Navy frigate program.

Under a recent Memorandum of Understanding by the two companies, RJE Global will also manufacture a number of components for the gas turbines.

"Through this MOU, GE provides RJE access to manufacturing and assembly knowledge as well as other GE resources that have been used with similar local manufacturers globally to produce our reliable LM2500 marine gas turbine modules," said Brien Bolsinger, vice president and general manager of GE in Evendale, Ohio. "Teaming with RJE is a natural choice that makes the LM2500 engine the low risk, in-country solution for the RAN's next-generation frigate program."

RJE, which designs and builds plant and power solutions for industry, has a history of working with several GE businesses. It is located in the State of South Australia.

The LM2500 gas turbines will be for the RAN's nine-ship SEA 5000 Future Frigate Program. The new frigates will replace the navy's aging Anzac-class frigates.

GE's LM2500 gas turbines are operational on two of the short-listed, qualified ship designs for the new vessels -- Fincantieri's FREMM and Navantia's F100 frigates.

Germany and Norway have joined the European Defense Agency's Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet project.

The joining of the two, with Luxembourg and the Netherlands in the project, was accompanied by an order for five Airbus A330 MMT aircraft, bringing the number of aircraft ordered by members to seven, and leaving the potential for it to increase to 11.

EDA said the order was placed on behalf of Germany and Norway by the L'organisation conjointe de cooperation en matiere d'armement, or OCCAR, which acts as a contracting agent for the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

"This new order further demonstrates the A330 MRTT's position as the world's premier tanker/transport aircraft," Fernando Alonso, head of Airbus Defense and Space's Military Aircraft, said in a press release. "But it also firmly establishes the MMF as one of Europe's most important collaborative programs and a model for the future European defense projects which are expected to be launched in the coming years."

The seven aircraft now ordered by participants in the MMF program is expected between 2020 and 2022.

Representatives of the countries and agencies and an amendment for the additional aircraft weere signed on Monday.

"The contract amendment signifies an important evolution of the MMF Program as a key capability for NATO and European Air Forces, demonstrates the increasing confidence of European nations in the cooperative solution achieved by the European Union and NATO, and recognizes the A330 MRTT product," EDA said. "Further nations are expected to join the MMF in the future and to exercise the available contract options."

The seven aircraft are to be operated in a pooling arrangement and will be configured for inflight refueling, the transport of passengers and cargo, as well as for medical evacuation.

Patria Helicopters to maintain Norway's Bell 412 fleet
Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017 - Patria Helicopters AB is to maintain Bell 412 helicopters flown by the Norwegian armed forces under a contract with the Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization.

The award is for four years with an option for three additional years. Contract value: nearly $8.4 million.

"We are very proud and happy for this contract which shows the trust we have gained with the NDLO," said Peter Orjes, managing director at Patria Helicopters AB.

Patria Helicopters AB, based in Sweden, is part of Patria Group. Patria is owned by the government of Finland and Norway's Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace AS.

Thee Norwegian armed forces' fleet of Bell 412 helicopters are based at Rygge and Bardufoss, Norway.

Additional details of the contract were not disclosed.

AEROSPACE
A beautiful wing design solution inspired by owl feathers
 Bethlehem, PA (SPX) Sep 27, 2017
 Many species of owl are able to hunt without being heard by their prey by suppressing the noise of their wings at sound frequencies above 1.6 kilohertz (kHz) - including the range at which human hearing is most sensitive. Owl wing porosity (the quality that allows air to pass resistively through the wings) helps in suppressing noise. Numerous aero-acoustic studies have examined the effect ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Space Cooperation Between China, Russia Needs Long-Term Mechanism

 NASA's New Hubble E-Book Series Dives into the Solar System and Beyond

 Mapping NASA's Space Missions

 Aussie astronaut calls for establishment of national space agency
AEROSPACE
Arianespace signs contract for 10 Vega and Vega C launchers

 What looks good on paper may look good in space

 Demonstrator 3 linear aerospike ready to start tests

 ISRO to resume satellite launches by December
AEROSPACE
The Mars 2020 Rover features new spectral abilities with its new SuperCam

 Devilish Source of Dust in Atmosphere of Earth and Mars

 3-D Analysis Offers New Info on Martian Climate Change, Age of Polar Caps

 HIAD heat shield material feels the burn during arc jet testing
AEROSPACE
China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab

 Work on China's mission to Mars 'well underway'

 Chinese company eyes development of reusable launch vehicle

 Spacecraft passes docking test
AEROSPACE
The ESA 500: fostering start-up companies to use space technology on Earth

 Thomas calls for new comprehensive Australian Space Agency at IAC address

 AsiaSat 9 Set for Launch from Baikonur on September 29

 Australia to create national space agency
AEROSPACE
New laser sensor could detect explosives, dangerous gases more quickly

 Germany-based Hensoldt acquires Kelvin Hughes

 UV-irradiated amorphous ice behaves like liquid at low temperatures

 The 3-D selfie has arrived
AEROSPACE
Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation

 The return of the comet-like exoplanet

 New prediction of a detection wavelength for searching phototrophs on exoplanets

 Hubble observes pitch black planet
AEROSPACE
Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice

 Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA

 Pluto features given first official names

 Hibernation Over, New Horizons Continues Kuiper Belt Cruise



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement